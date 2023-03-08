Duncan Dearduff, the noxious weed and pest management coordinator for Mesa County, is one of the key people dealing with the Japanese beetle infestation. County Commissioners on Tuesday passed an ordinance declaring the insect, top and below, a public nuisance. Commissioners hope the public will cooperate by allowing the county to spray a pesticide on their lawns that will kill the beetle grubs. The other option is for homeowners to completely dry out their lawns between May and August.
Heat map areas where Japanese beetles were captured using trapping data bu the Colorado Department of Agriculture.
A Japanese beetle on a leaf in Littleton.
A mass of adult Japanese beetles feeding on a rose plant.
Duncan Dearduff is one of the key people work for Mesa County dealing with the Japanese beetle infestation.
Mesa County residents can expect to hear a lot of buzz about a certain beetle this spring as the county government seeks public cooperation in trying to eradicate an outbreak that threatens not just people’s lawns and gardens, but the local agricultural economy.
The county is responding to an infestation of Japanese beetles discovered by the Colorado Department of Agriculture last year in the Appleton area of Grand Junction, in a region stretching roughly from Canyon View Park to Bookcliff Country Club, with the epicenter being in subdivisions near 26 Road. It is seeking permission from some 1,200 property owners in that area to treat their lawns with a pesticide at county expense to kill the beetle grubs in the turf. Otherwise, the county is asking property owners there to completely dry out their lawns between May and August to kill the grubs.
County Commissioners on Tuesday passed an ordinance declaring the insect to be a public nuisance and directing county staff to coordinate with industry to take emergency action to work on controlling and eradicating it.
“This could be just like a catastrophic event for our economy if we don’t get a hold of it,” Commissioner Bobbie Daniel told The Daily Sentinel editorial board last week.
The Japanese beetle is native to Japan, and was first detected in the United States around 1916 when larval stages of the insect inadvertently were shipped in nursery material from Japan for the World’s Fair, according to Melissa Schreiner, CSU Extension entomologist in Extension’s Tri-River Area.
The beetle eats more than 300 species of plants — including grapes, peaches, sweet corn, trees, turf grass and ornamental plants — damaging the plants in the process. Besides the potential for harming local homeowners’ landscaping if the beetle outbreak goes unchecked, it could potentially harm local growers of peaches, grapes and other crops, reducing crop yields by as much as 10%.
It also could add considerably to growers’ costs for managing the pest and, if they are subject to quarantine rules, that would include inspection and treatment measures to export things such as peaches to other area. The outbreak also could impact local agritourism.
“It would be a huge devastation to all of the farmers’ and growers’ livelihoods as well as the tourism that Palisade brings in,” Ashley Schearer of Noland Orchards told the Sentinel editorial board.
Speaking to County Commissioners on Tuesday, Mona Dyer with Bookcliff Gardens encouraged quick action to battle the beetle before it becomes a big problem for the fruit industry and local landscaping.
”Time is of the essence. The life cycle of this particular pest is upon us. They will very soon start to nibbling at the grassroots and shortly thereafter they will start to emerge and breed and lay more eggs and then we will really have a problem,” she said.
Daniel said Tuesday that when it comes to the county acting on the beetle, “In a day and age when government often moves at a snail’s pace, I can assure you this will not happen on my watch.”
The green-and-orange-colored beetle already is a problem on the Front Range, but has struggled to cross to the west of the Rocky Mountains. A state quarantine lets nursery stock enter the state only if treated with insecticides or certified to be free of the insect. The state also requires Front Range nurseries and landscapers to make sure that plant material from the Front Range is certified to be free of the beetle before being transported elsewhere in the state.
PREVIOUS SUCCESS STORY
Duncan Dearduff, noxious weed and pest management coordinator for Mesa County, said the most likely explanation for the current local outbreak is that, despite the state quarantine measures, some sod was brought to one of the developments in the area without going through the proper measures. He said it’s going to be hard to determine the property where the outbreak began given that 240 beetles were trapped in the hot spot last summer.
The good news is that local efforts to control the beetle have succeeded before. When the Japanese beetle was discovered in Palisade in 2002, extensive trapping occurred in 2003 to determine its spread, and more than 1,200 beetles were trapped that year, according to Schreiner. But an aggressive effort starting the next year to eradicate it resulted in the area being free of the beetles by 2009.
The beetle’s numbers can increase exponentially, and the county is expecting to spend an estimated $123,000 working with contractors to treat properties in the hot spot area. Residents there can expect to hear from the county this month with a request to consent to treatment of their lawns this spring.
Homeowners also can buy grub-control pesticides at garden centers. The county is recommending the pesticide Acelepryn, sold under the trade name GrubEx, which the Environmental Protection Agency considers less toxic than dish soap.
While the county is offering to pay for treatments in the hot-spot area, companies that do turf management there also will be adding grub control for treatment of customers’ lawns in that area.
Drying lawns throughout the summer also will kill the grubs. Homeowners can’t be sure that their lawns will recover from drying, but also face likely damage from beetles if their lawns are infested and they do nothing.
Although the county doesn’t plan to force residents in the hot spot area to treat or dry their lawns, they’re hoping their efforts to educate will succeed in convincing homeowners there to take one or the other approach for the good of the county more widely. Commissioner Cody Davis said Tuesday the approach will be cooperative and mindful of private property. He acknowledged it will be a struggle to get some landowners to treat or dry their lawns, but he said he doesn’t see other options to dealing with the problem.
“One way or another we’re going to try and get buy-in on this,” he said.
The county is urging landowners living outside the hot spot to consider treating their lawns as well. People who have found what they think is a Japanese beetle can contact CSU Extension Services, 2775 Highway 50, 970-244-1834, and send Extension a picture or take the beetle in for identification.
Schreiner told the commissioners Tuesday that when she was in graduate school, she worked on the beetle issue when the insects were establishing themselves on a large scale on the Front Range.
“I personally have seen the devastation that this beetle can cause at scale,” she said.