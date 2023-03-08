Mesa County residents can expect to hear a lot of buzz about a certain beetle this spring as the county government seeks public cooperation in trying to eradicate an outbreak that threatens not just people’s lawns and gardens, but the local agricultural economy.

The county is responding to an infestation of Japanese beetles discovered by the Colorado Department of Agriculture last year in the Appleton area of Grand Junction, in a region stretching roughly from Canyon View Park to Bookcliff Country Club, with the epicenter being in subdivisions near 26 Road. It is seeking permission from some 1,200 property owners in that area to treat their lawns with a pesticide at county expense to kill the beetle grubs in the turf. Otherwise, the county is asking property owners there to completely dry out their lawns between May and August to kill the grubs.

