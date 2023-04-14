A new partnership between Mesa County Behavioral Health and the Business Incubator Center was recently announced, which aims to provide a “first-of-its-kind” business training program for nonprofits and agencies.
According to a recent news release from the Business Incubator Center, the training will address the gaps in community resources by offering skills in “sustained operations and growth, strategic planning, agency credentialing and financial resource acquisitions.”
The two entities have joined forces as part of Colorado’s $700 million opioid settlement to create a local business training program.
The program hopes to build off Mesa County’s Behavioral Health strategy “by recognizing that community agencies needed the training to effectively build strategic and sustainable capacity for current agencies in the county,” according to the press release.
The effort also hopes to improve self-sustainability by helping nonprofits and other agencies acquire grant money, tap into resources and manage their funds.
Lisa Mills from Behavioral Health in Mesa County, Business Incubator Center CEO Dalida Sassoon Bollig and County Commissioner Janet Rowland have championed the program.
“If we can help agencies and nonprofits become better at self-sustaining, it strengthens the economy as a whole,” Bollig said. “By creating opportunities for them to grow and become sustainable, that will help the community become more holistic.”
Mesa County will be footing the bill, meaning that the program is free to private, public and nonprofit organizations.
The first cohort will run between April 24 and June 21. An additional 16 weeks of one-on-one consulting and implementation will begin shortly after and run until Oct. 13. A maximum of two cohorts will be held each year, with the second beginning in September 2023.
“We’re really hopeful that this is a program that we will be able to run, well, forever,” Mills said. “I’m thankful for everyone involved, especially Dalida (Sassoon Bollig) and her team.”