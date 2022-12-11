When Danika Brophy turned 15, she walked into the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles office at Ute Avenue and Sixth Street and took the written test to get a driver’s permit.
“I was pretty jived to drive,” said Brophy, who had studied for the test using the Colorado Driver Handbook her parents gave her.
After passing the written test, “it was like, OK, you have a year to drive with your parents, and when you’re 16, come back,” she said.
“I didn’t even have to take driver’s ed or anything,” said Brophy, who is now 39 and grew up in Fruita. “It was offered at school, but it was like $325 to take, and my mom was like, ‘I’ll teach you for free.’ And she did.”
There probably was a requirement for the number of hours Brophy had to drive with her parents, but she doesn’t remember it.
On her 16th birthday, she went to the DMV for her drive test. No appointment was needed. It was just take a number and wait.
When her number was called, the examiner for her drive test was “like a crusty old guy. He was intimidating.” But Brophy was so excited to drive.
It seemed like the test was three times around the block and park. “And that was it. It was so different,” Brophy said comparing her experience getting a driver’s license to that of her 19- and 16-year-old daughters.
“I didn’t have a clue, and I was kind of in shock when we started looking into it,” she said. “We have to do all this? Can’t I just teach you?”
“It’s much more complicated now,” echoed Richie Ann Ashcraft, 50, who was surprised when her oldest son, Soren Ashcraft, told her what he needed to do to get his driver’s license.
The classes, driving hours, appointments to make, what’s online and what’s not and the fees to pay — it all caught her completely off guard. Unless someone had a reason to pay attention over the past 25 years, it’s likely they have no idea how things have changed, Ashcraft said.
“Just the fact that it is so complicated, I think people would find that surprising,” Ashcraft said. “It’s complicated and expensive in a way that I don’t remember it ever being.”
‘ALWAYS A PROCESS’
“A lot of times people just feel overwhelmed because it’s a lot different from when they took the test,” said Samantha Trogdon, manager of Western Slope Driving Institute, 2486 Patterson Road, Suite 14. “But when it comes to the DMV, it’s always a process.”
To get a permit as a 15-year-old in Colorado, a teenager must complete a 30-hour driver’s education course, study the Colorado Driver Handbook and pass a written test.
To get a license, a 16-year-old must have had their permit for at least a year, log 50 hours of driving time with 10 or more of those hours at night, complete six hours of Behind the Wheel driving with a qualified instructor and pass a drive test.
These requirements are somewhat different if a teenager gets a license after reaching 16½ years of age.
While the requirements might seem straightforward at first glance, along the way there are registrations and pre-registrations, fees and third parties.
Currently, the only situations in which a teenager would need to go to a physical state DMV office would be to get a driver’s permit and if the driving test wasn’t passed the first time, Trogdon said.
Everything else can now be done online or through a third party on the state’s list of approved driver education schools, she said
This includes taking the drive test, which the Colorado DMV no longer administers for anyone, a switch that was made in the spring of 2020 as the COVID-19 lockdown gripped the state.
Ashcraft discovered that change when her 16-year-old son, Soren, took the drive test earlier this year.
And then, thinking she figured out all the requirements and steps after Soren got his license, she was thrown off from the start with her 15-year-old son, Jonas.
She discovered that before she could sign Jonas up for the required 30-hour driver education course, she needed to pre-register with the DMV.
‘EDUCATE YOURSELF’
There are online 30-hour driver’s education courses and in-person 30-hour or 4-hour courses.
There are driving schools with packages that run in the hundreds of dollars, but include the cost of courses, driving instruction and tests. Sometimes there are discounts. There are driving school ratings and reviews to consider.
With each new driver, decisions and choices must be made on how to approach getting a driver’s license based on what a family can afford and how a young driver learns best.
“Educate yourself prior to starting it, months in advance,” Brophy recommended. “We were lucky with Grace (her second daughter) because we’d done it before, and we knew what was coming.”
Brophy’s oldest daughter, Izabelle, now 19, took her driver’s education course through In and Out Driving School, which is now known as 1st Skills Driving and Riding School, 619 Main St., Unit 125.
Izabelle took the course over spring break, got her permit “and we just started to drive,” Brophy said. “We did a lot of country roads with her. It took a little bit longer before we felt comfortable driving into Fruita.”
“I’d never taught anyone to drive. … It was a learning process for them and us,” she said, referencing daughters Izabelle and Grace, 16, and the girls’ dad.
Izabelle completed her six-hour Behind the Wheel training shortly before her 16th birthday through 1st Skills. She also took her drive test through 1st Skills instead of at the DMV, something that was then optional instead of mandatory. Going that route seemed easier since Izabelle was already comfortable with them, Brophy said. It all probably cost close to $500, she said.
With Grace things were different.
“It was COVID, so we didn’t do the in-person class (prior to getting a permit). Instead, we started in December (2020) and through the DMV you can sign up for an online class,” Brophy said. “It was only $40.”
“It took like three months to complete,” Grace said. “I learn better online, so it worked out better for me.”
Brophy wanted Grace to be able to get her driver’s license on her 16th birthday in April, so they did the six-hour Behind the Wheel instruction and it added up to about $350, Brophy said.
Grace took her drive test with 1st Skills, passing the first time, but when it came to getting DMV appointments, the results were mixed.
For Grace’s permit, Brophy recalled warnings from Grace’s friends who had struggled with getting DMV appointments, so she made that appointment well in advance of Grace’s 15th birthday.
But for her 16th birthday, the Grand Junction office was booked out. They ended up driving to the DMV in Delta to get Grace’s license.
Permit to license, “I think the whole thing was a $50 thing,” said Ashcraft about getting her driver’s license.
She grew up about 10 miles out of Cortez, and her parents started teaching her how to drive when she was 13.
“It was not legal probably,” she said.
But if there was an emergency and she needed to drive to town, her parents wanted her to be able to do it, she said.
“Learning out on the country roads is pretty easy. You just don’t hit anything,” she said. “I did hit our mailbox once.”
It was snowy and icy, and the back end of the car slid right into the mailbox and knocked it over, she said.
By the time she got her driver’s permit, it was town and city driving that she needed to learn.
“I will confess this, I never learned to parallel park and I’m 50 and I have managed my whole life to never parallel park,” Ashcraft said. “I will drive around the block. I will find something. I won’t do that.”
Overall, acquiring a driver’s license was uncomplicated and left her completely unprepared for when her son, Soren, was ready to get his.
“I think that if you’re old enough to drive, you’re old enough to look it up and figure it out,” Ashcraft said.
However, when Soren looked up what was required and told her what he needed, “I was very surprised,” she said.
She had expected a two-hour class, not a 30-hour course that had to be taken online because of COVID-19.
She can’t recall what she paid for Soren to take that course, but “I can tell you, I just paid for Jonas’s and it was close to $100,” she said, referring to her middle son, who is 15.
Ashcraft also hadn’t expected needing a DMV appointment for Soren to get his permit.
“That was a weird time,” she said.
She started looking more at costs after Soren told her about the six-hour Behind the Wheel instruction. Depending on what driving school they went with, it was going to cost $300–$400, she said.
“We decided that was too much money and he had already driven tons of hours,” Ashcraft said.
Ashcraft and her husband also realized that if Soren waited until he was 16½, Behind the Wheel would no longer be required. They decided to go that route for Soren and plan for Jonas to do the same, she said.
It will save them about $1,000, and “that six months really does make a difference, maturity-wise,” she said.
Soren took his drive test in August through A-1 Driving School, 3098 I-70B, Unit B. After that, he was able to “upgrade” his permit to a driver’s license at mydmv.colorado.gov. His license came in the mail.
Ashcraft is pretty sure her first license was made on site at the DMV in Cortez after she passed her drive test “back in the day.”
‘SO MUCH MORE WORK’
As Ashcraft’s son Jonas soon begins navigating through an online 30-hour driver’s education course with additional hours of driving ahead of him, Ashcraft will be keeping an eye on the DMV’s website for any more changes to the process.
She’s also thankful that it seems to be a little bit more normal these days to not get your driver’s license right at 16, or at least her boys don’t seem to think it’s a big deal to wait until 16½, she said.
“I couldn’t wait to get mine. They’re just a little more relaxed about it,” Ashcraft said.
But if you’ve got a teen approaching 15, “look up what you need to do in advance,” Ashcraft said, echoing similar advice from Brophy.
“You know, at first I was really against it because it’s so much more work on my end as a parent,” said Brophy about when she realized the hours she would have to be in a car with her daughters teaching them how to drive and the hours of coursework they would need to finish.
“But after doing it twice, I think it’s a good program because I really knew that she was ready to get her license before we even went there.”