On Jan. 20, Pastor Curtis Taylor received the call that no pastor ever wants regarding his church.
The church belonging to Beit Lechem Ministries in Fruita burst into flames, rendering nearly everything inside an absolute loss, save for the few items secured by firefighters and nearby neighbors.
For an indefinite time, the congregation would have no home for worship.
“It was just the inside that was destroyed,” said one of Beit Lechem Ministries’ four pastors and Taylor’s daughter, Wendi Wood. “The structure was good, the foundation was good, and of course, we see a lot of spiritual meaning to that, as well.”
The church’s most valuable item, an ancient Torah said to be rescued from a train to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland during the Holocaust, was pulled from the blaze. Its cover was charred, but that was the extent of the damage. Almost everything else was destroyed.
With the structure still intact, Taylor led congregational efforts to build the church back to its former glory.
“It was our church community that came in and ripped out the drywall and repainted the insides,” Wood said. “We did hire people to actually install the drywall and fix the roof where the firefighters had to tear it to get in there. We did a lot of the cleanup ourselves. … We had a couple that took our beautiful menorah. It was completely black and sooty. They took it and worked on it for about 16 hours, and it’s gold and shining like it’s brand new again. Things like that are really amazing to see how our church members have come together.”
Over the course of the church’s rebuilding, even with the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, the congregation was able to meet at numerous churches that were willing to accept their gatherings, including Glade Park Church, Victory Life Church and Canyon View Vineyard Church.
The ministry was also able to pay off its property loan during that time, ridding itself of debt.
At long last, though, the days of meeting at other churches are finally over.
On Nov. 21, at 11 a.m., Beit Lechem Ministries will host a grand reopening ceremony at the church property at 1250 Frontage Road in Fruita.
Wood credits Taylor for both the quality of the church’s repair and its relative timeliness. Taylor, a former general contractor, oversaw most of the process.
Soon, the congregation will get to reap the rewards of Taylor’s labor.
“It’s like a rebirth,” Wood said. “It’s a completely new beginning. It’s so refreshing and just awesome. It’s like you go in and the building is beautiful. We painted it. It’s light. It’s like home again. There’s no place like home.”
Jimmie Black and Nate Maughan will be the church’s musical guests.
Local pastors from other churches will speak at the re-opening, as will Pastors Russell Messer and Nick Plummer from Beit Tehila Congregation in Florida via videos. A slideshow will showcase the recent, tumultuous journey of the church and the joy sprung from its reopening.