Promising that all ballots will be picked up and counted during Tuesday’s presidential primary race, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters said Tuesday that she’s put new procedures in place to ensure that happens.
Those new procedures were needed because of the 574 ballots that were discovered from last year’s general election in November that were never picked up or tabulated.
They were found when elections workers were clearing a drop-off box as they were picking up presidential primary ballots during early voting last month.
“Believe me, that will never happen again,” Peters said. “We have backups to our backups. I make sure I can go through our election sheets and see check marks to see that everyone has swept the boxes.”
Part of her procedural changes included a new sheet on the wall of her offices that show when elections teams went to a box to clear it out, and at what times that was done. Peters said teams of elections workers will do it again Thursday to make sure “no ballot was left behind.”
“It’s just human error,” Peters said. “You can train everybody, tell them what to do, you can have their supervisor tell them what to do, you could have the election manager tell them what to do. Some of these people are retired people, they’re people that we get from the (party) caucuses.”
Ballots that had been cast by Tuesday afternoon had been tabulated before polls closed, and those preliminary results were known within minutes after the polls closed at 7 p.m.