This file photo shows the Dolores River during a flight provided by the nonprofit group EcoFlight. BELOW: In this screenshot of a video, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., testifies before the Senate Subcommittee on Public Lands, Forests and Mining on Wednesday in an appeal to pass two of his bills, one to protect the Dolores River and another to protect about 490,000 acres elsewhere in the state.
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., testified before the Senate Subcommittee on Public Lands, Forests and Mining on Wednesday in an appeal to pass two of his bills, one to protect the Dolores River and another to protect about 490,000 acres elsewhere in the state.
Christopher Tomlinson
The Dolores River at the town of Gateway as seen Tuesday morning during a flight provided by the nonprofit group EcoFlight.