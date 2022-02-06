ABOVE: Siena Prodgorny runs up the Monument Connector Trail to the Lunch Loops parking lot near Grand Junction. LEFT: The Azbell family embarks on a hike from the Monument Canyon trail head near Fruita.
Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
Christopher Tomlinson
Christopher Tomlinson
Barton Glasser/Special to the Sentinel
In an effort to boost outdoor recreation on federal lands, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have introduced a bill into the U.S. Senate this week to improve infrastructure and help private businesses that make their living in the great outdoors.
The Rural Outdoor Investment Act does more than just throw money at infrastructure improvements, but promotes collaboration between several government agencies and the private sector on other grants or low-interest loans to help expand businesses, not just those directly tied to the outdoor recreation industry such as outfitters, RV dealerships or boating, but such others as manufacturers, hotels and restaurants.
“As demand for outdoor recreation grows, it’s important that our investments will help rural areas across Colorado manage the growth around the outdoor industry in a sustainable way that creates local jobs, boosts the economy and meets the unique needs of each community,” Bennet said.
The bill would focus on simple improvements to allow public lands to accommodate more users, such as improved boat ramps, larger parking areas at trail heads, and expanded picnic areas and other outdoor facilities.
The measure also would encourage partnerships with higher education for research and education, and provide grants directly to businesses that focus on outdoor recreation.
“A successful outdoor recreation economy doesn’t happen by accident,” said Sarah Shrader, co-founder of Bonsai Design in Grand Junction. “It thrives on investments in trail infrastructure, riverfront projects, public lands, parks and walkable and bikeable pathways to our schools and businesses.”
Nationally, the outdoor recreation economy accounts for about 2% of the Gross Domestic Product, or about $375 billion a year, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis in the U.S. Department of Commerce.
In Colorado, the outdoor recreation industry accounts for about $9.6 billion in consumer spending and contributed to more than 120,000 direct jobs, according to the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.