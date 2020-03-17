While Congress has already passed an $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus aid package and is poised to add onto that later this week, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet introduced a bill Monday designed to protect sick workers.
Bennet’s measure, introduced along with U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., would prohibit employers from firing, punishing or otherwise discriminating against a worker who has the virus or is taking time off to care for someone who is quarantined or isolated by it.
“We should do all we can to provide some peace of mind to workers and families who are grappling with the conornavirus outbreak,” Bennet said. “This bill protects workers’ economic security and public health.”
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed into law the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which provided $7.76 billion in funding for federal, state and local agencies to help pay for efforts responding to the virus. It also included $500 million in expanded funding for the state Medicaid program. Last week, the U.S. House approved additional funding for coronavirus response, including $2 billion in unemployment insurance for those out of work because of the virus, and $1 billion in additional paid-leave, food stamp and nutritional programs for pregnant women and children.
U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-3rd, said that while he and other Republicans were forced to hold their noses at the measures, he said the need is too great to quibble over its “imperfections.”
“This fight must also weigh the national economic implications in the aftermath of the outbreak,” Tipton said. “My concern with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act is not the intent of programs developed in the bill, but rather the details. There are, however, much more severe consequences should Congress have failed to unite and act with great urgency.”
The first bill passed the House with only two opponents, and the second with 40 no votes out of 435 voting members.
One of the lawmakers to vote against both, and the only from the Colorado delegation to Congress to do so, was U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, who also is chairman of the Colorado Republican Party.
Buck said the first bill was too expensive, and called the second measure a “boondoggle” even through Trump is urging Senate Republicans to pass it.
“The president’s initial $2.5 billion request was a thoughtful proposal to address our coronavirus response needs,” Buck said after the first measure was signed into law March 6. “In typical fashion, the House passed a spending package of $8.3 billion with vague plans about how the extra money would be spent.”