Just about everyone in Durango is wearing a mask because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but not so much in Craig, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said Wednesday.
Touring the Western Slope during a recess of Congress, the Colorado Democrat said he’s noticed different attitudes in people’s responses to the public health emergency, saying it appears to have a lot to do with politics, particularly when it comes to wearing masks, he said in a meeting with The Daily Sentinel editorial board.
“A lot of counties have skilled public health directors, but they may not be listening to the public health directors,” Bennet said. “The public health directors might be caught between, let’s say, politicians and school teachers. It’s a very difficult situation for them. We’ve politicized this thing. There are public health directors in this state who are getting threats, there are public health directors who are having people show up to rally outside their houses with guns.”
Like Mesa County, the counties where Durango and Craig are located, La Plata and Moffat, have seen relatively light impacts from the virus, at least compared to elsewhere in the state and nation. While both counties have had one recorded death due to the coronavirus, Moffat County has had only 16 confirmed cases, while La Plata is at 146.
By comparison, Mesa County has experienced 164 cases as of Wednesday afternoon with no deaths.
Still, Bennet said people need to continue to take the public health scare seriously or this thing will never go away, adding that top officials in other states are paying a price because they didn’t in the beginning.
“Look at what’s happening in Arizona and Florida. Every single thing that those governors said at the beginning of this has turned out to be a lie,” Bennet said. “Everything they said, and yet they took all that federal money, they took all those billions of dollars and they lit it on fire. That’s going to require a political accounting.”
Like Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday, Bennet put much of the blame on the lack of a cohesive federal response to the pandemic.
He said all those months the country spent in the lockdown was intended to allow states to build the needed infrastructure to combat the virus.
Because some states didn’t do that, the virus is growing even more, and some areas of the country are again seeing longer turn-around times in testing results and shortages in needed medical supplies, such as personal protective equipment.
Bennet said a better federal response could have prevented that.
“We have to decide whether we want to manage the virus or be managed by it,” the senator said. “It is the nature of a virus like this that you’re going to have outbreaks, and the question is whether you stay ahead of it and isolate it before it spreads. We shouldn’t be leaving that up to chance, and I feel like we are.”