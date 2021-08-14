U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet is highlighting the roughly $100 million in broadband funding for Colorado as a key element of what's in a Senate-passed infrastructure bill in terms of benefits for the state.
Bennet, D-Colo., said in an interview Friday that the $1.2 trillion bill the Senate approved Tuesday includes broadband provisions based on his BRIDGE Act, which is itself based on the work done by the Delta Montrose Electric Association to build a high-speed network for its members.
"I'm extremely grateful for their example because DMEA has set the standard for delivering ultra-fast, affordable broadband in rural America, and we need more of it," Bennet said.
Just this week, DMEA announced it was awarded more than $10.5 million from the federal Rural Utilities Service, which it plans to use to further expand its broadband network, building about 261 miles of new mainline broadband fiber connecting 2,410 households, three educational facilities, 89 businesses and 115 farms.
Bennet said a lot of the $100 million Colorado will get if the bill becomes law will go to rural areas. He said he hears concerns about broadband access all over the state, and that concern has gained more urgency as broadband proved essential for students during the pandemic.
He said previous federal broadband funding went to large telecom companies that never built out networks to the speed people need, especially in rural areas. He said that using the DMEA example, the money in the infrastructure will be allocated closer to people on the ground, for use at the local level. He said the broadband funding also emphasizes affordability for customers.
"I think the whole state's going to benefit" from the funding, he said.
Bennet called the Senate infrastructure bill, which still awaits action in the House, "a historic and desperately needed investment in our nation's infrastructure."
He said that under the bill, among other things Colorado would receive $3.7 billion in highway funding, $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs, $917 million for public transportation, and $57 million to expand charging station networks for electric vehicles.
U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo. was part of a bipartisan group of 22 senators who negotiated and wrote the bill. His office has highlighted other provisions it includes, such as billions of dollars for western water infrastructure. The water package includes $300 million in emergency watershed protection funds sought by Bennet to help communities recover from wildfire.
In early July, Gov. Jared Polis came out in support of the bipartisan federal infrastructure legislation framework announced by President Joe Biden, which included broadband, transportation and other provisions Polis had requested.
The bill also includes $4.67 billion for plugging and reclaiming oil and gas wells that are considered orphaned, as in cases where the associated companies are out of business or lack the funds to plug them. Bennet has pushed for passage of a bill with such funding, and also is pushing for higher Bureau of Land Management bonding requirements for oil and gas companies to better assure adequate plugging and reclamation money is available in the future.