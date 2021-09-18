Mesa County, the state and the nation have made some headway on addressing child care needs, but the situation is nowhere near where it should be when it comes to cost and access to high-quality care, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet was told at a round-table discussion on the matter in Grand Junction on Friday.
The Colorado Democrat was in town to talk to a small group of women who are either operating child-care centers, helping families that need aid or are actual parents trying to balance the cost of child care with what they earn to justify staying in the workforce.
One such parent, Samantha Heintz, a federal employee with the Bureau of Land Management, told Bennet that she and her husband are constantly tilting on the edge of that decision.
She said the only thing that keeps them both employed and allows them to pay for child care has been the federal Child Tax Credit, which Bennet helped to extend but still is working on making that benefit permanent.
“We kind of knew that with the income increase that my husband received that we were going to be losing the subsidy that we had been receiving,” Heintz told Bennet at the Wishes and Dreams Child Care Center where her children attend.
“We were trying all of these, like, different gymnastics of math to try to figure out how we could make this work,” she added. “The $600 a month we get from that credit still isn’t enough. The cost of child care is still more than our mortgage. It helps us hold on a little bit longer, but it’s still unsustainable.”
Bennet, who has made child tax credits a centerpiece of his decade in office, said he’s continued to struggle with ways to boost it, saying it makes little sense for parents to lose that credit simply because they earn a little bit more.
“Everything we’re talking about here is costly to children, costly to individuals, but it’s also costly to our society,” the senator said. “It’s costly to our economy if people can’t fulfill their full potential as actors in the economy because they’re having to make choices that, frankly, other generations of Americans never had to make.”
In 2017, Bennet and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, introduced the American Family Act, which attempted to overhaul the nation’s child tax credit, and create a new $300 monthly payment per child under the age of 6. The monthly benefit would go to $250 for older children.
But it wasn’t until March of this year that saw President Joe Biden sign a one-year extension of that credit into law when Bennet’s act was incorporated into the last COVID-19 relief measure.
Now Bennet and others are hoping to hold Biden to his word to make those payments permanent.