Leaders from several organizations providing homeless assistance and affordable housing told U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet on Monday that Mesa County needs more housing.
Bennet, who toured the Pathways Family Shelter on 29 Road, sat down Monday with representatives of that organization and its parent company, HomewardBound of the Grand Valley, as well as Catholic Charities, Grand Valley Housing Authority and The House, among others.
During the tour, representatives of HomewardBound told Bennet about programs in the facility that are training residents there to help them find jobs and get out of the homelessness cycle.
After the tour, Bennet and the group discussed how federal money had been used in the area and what would be needed going forward.
“What I wanted to be able to hear from them was, having lived through this (pandemic), what their priorities are,” Bennet said. “You heard some of that. Part of their priorities is making sure there is more housing built so that people have a place to live. Part of their priorities are making sure there are (housing) vouchers.”
Having the opportunity to sit down with the senator was important, said Greg Moore, executive director of HomewardBound. He said he thought the message about the need for federal programs, including the expanded Child Tax Credit and the housing vouchers, was received.
“Just the fact that he was here speaks volumes,” Moore said. “For us, the issue of housing and the vouchers is the way that we get people out of here and into permanent housing.”
The group brought up the need for housing throughout the community, not only with the homeless, but with low-income workers and even families earning a middle-class income.
Bennet said with the recently announced push for an infrastructure package from the White House that housing could be a part of that bill.
“We hope that in the next infrastructure package there is going to be opportunity to include resources for housing,” Bennet said. “This is an issue all over the state of Colorado, urban and rural, and it’s the same across the country.”
HomewardBound Board Chair William Wade said facilities like the Pathways Family Shelter are a model for the future of shelters.
He said they have a much larger focus on providing ways to get people experiencing homelessness the resources to get a job and move into permanent housing rather than providing for basic needs like food and shelter.
“The whole purpose of this building is to provide programs for people who can get started and get out of the rut that they’re in, get out of the homelessness cycle,” Wade said. “Those things require a reallocation of resources at the federal level, not just providing homeless shelters, but in providing shelters that have programs that make a difference.”
In the Grand Valley, many organizations have been working together on the housing problem to provide resources, the group told Bennet. He said with the COVID-19 pandemic those problems have only intensified.
“These guys have been working in collaboration together during a really major crisis in our country’s history,” Bennet said. “We’ve had a health crisis in COVID, we’ve had an economic crisis with a catastrophic economic downturn, and there were very serious challenges with homelessness and a lack of affordable housing before COVID. Those problems have only gotten worse.”
One major initiative Bennet said he would be pursuing in the future, and he asked those local leaders to help with, is making the expanded Child Tax Credit permanent. The credit was broadened to include more families, and the size of the tax credit was increased in the American Rescue Plan Act, but only for this year.
“We’re going to keep working and working and working and working,” Bennet said. “This is a really important change that’s going to help not just people living in poverty, although it will cut childhood poverty in Colorado in half, but 90% of the kids in Colorado will benefit from this change to the law.”