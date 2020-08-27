Following news that President Trump plans to withdraw William Perry Pendley’s nomination to be director of the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet is joining in a call to also have him removed from his acting role running the agency.
Bennet, D-Colo., has joined every other Democratic senator in a letter to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt urging him to end Pendley’s role as acting director.
The senators wrote to Bernhardt that while they are pleased to hear Trump has decided to withdraw Pendley’s nomination, they “have grave concerns” about reports that he “will continue to lead the bureau through his current position as deputy director, exercising the authority of the director.”
“For the same reasons that Mr. Pendley is unfit to be confirmed (by the Senate) as director, he is unfit to exercise the authority of the director without being confirmed, and we ask that you remove Mr. Pendley from this position. We also call on the President to nominate a qualified director for consideration through the regular confirmation process,” the senators wrote.
Trump hadn’t nominated a BLM director until putting forward Pendley’s name. As deputy director for policy and programs for the agency, Pendley has been running the agency for more than a year now, among other things overseeing the relocation of its national headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction.
An attorney who previously was the longtime president of the conservative Mountain States Legal Foundation, he has been a controversial choice, both by Bernhardt to run the agency in the absence of a director, and then by Trump as the nominee to serve as its director.
“Mr. Pendley’s long public record of advocacy for selling off public lands and reducing access to them, attempts to undermine tribes and tribal sovereignty, and denial of climate change make his beliefs and actions antithetical to either role,” the Democratic senators said in their letter.
Pendley’s continued tenure as acting director also is under legal challenge. He is now reportedly continuing to remain in charge of the agency indefinitely under a succession order that he signed.
Interior spokesman Conner Swanson said in response to the senators’ letter that Pendley “will continue to lead the Bureau of Land Management as Deputy Director for Policy and Programs.”
Swanson said, “Mr. Pendley brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Department and is committed to carrying out the Administration’s priorities and achieving the BLM’s multiple-use mission for the betterment of the American people.”
Bernhardt has said the Interior Department opposes the wholesale sale or transfer of public lands, and Pendley has said he takes his orders from the administration. The BLM and Pendley point to acreage the agency has acquired while Pendley has been running the agency. Pendley also has said he serves at the pleasure of Bernhardt, who has said climate change is real and its consequences must be understood and addressed.
The continuing fracas over Pendley comes during a year when the BLM has opened its new national headquarters in Grand Junction and has been working this year to staff it up. It also is moving other jobs formerly based in Washington to other Western locales. The agency, and supporters of the relocation locally and elsewhere, say the move will put agency leadership closer to the lands and people affected by its decisions. Detractors say it will weaken the agency, in part due to the loss of staff who declined to move.
Bernhardt signed an order formally establishing the agency’s new headquarters in Grand Junction. The BLM says most assigned staff will be on duty in the new headquarters office by the end of this month.