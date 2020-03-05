Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on Wednesday voiced continued confidence in the Trump administration’s efforts to relocate the Bureau of Land Management national headquarters jobs out west.
“I feel very confident that we’re headed along a course that we’re going to be very successful with this,” he said at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Interior’s 2021 budget request.
The BLM is in the process of moving some 300 headquarters jobs to various locations in the West. These include some 40 jobs, many of them top-level positions, being relocated to its new headquarters in Grand Junction. The Trump administration says the move puts more BLM leadership close to the lands the BLM manages, which are almost all in the West.
Its lease expires at the end of the year at its M Street office in Washington, D.C., one of its two offices there. Another reason the agency has given for the move was lower office lease costs in Grand Junction than would have been the case had it renewed the lease at its M Street office.
The BLM has been working to staff up its Grand Junction headquarters since opening it in January. Some employees are relocating there, it is hiring to fill some vacant positions, and it temporarily has been rotating national-office employees through the office, which Bernhardt said is allowing the BLM to “beta-test” the new headquarters.
“I want it battle-tested and hardened by the end of the year when the lease for M Street expires,” Bernhardt said.
Bernhardt addressed the move in response to questions from U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., who has been an opponent of the relocation. Udall told Bernhardt he continues to question whether the move will boost the agency’s effectiveness.
“But the reorganization is moving forward and I’m going to do what I can to support the employees during this process,” he said.
Udall said he’s worried about the many senior staff losses he’s heard have occurred over the last six months as a result of the relocation. He also wondered about the BLM’s ability to remain fully functional during the transition and ensure programs have sufficient staffing and oversight. Bernhardt said he’s confident about the agency’s ability to do that.
Bernhardt also told Udall that a lot of senior-level positions already had people serving in them in acting capacities before the relocation.
When it comes to the agency’s hiring efforts to fill national-level vacancies, “the caliber of people and number of people we have applying for these jobs is off the roof and phenomenal,” Bernhardt said.