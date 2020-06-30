The Grand Valley will soon be home to a new pair of outdoor recreation businesses.
The two businesses were founded by a father and son, and focus on the bicycle industry.
Former professional cyclist Braden Kappius and his father, Russell Kappius, former six-time Masters U.S. National Champion, started their businesses in 2009 in Boulder.
Broken Carbon specializes in the repair of damaged high-end bicycle frames made with carbon fiber. The other business, Kappius Components, designs, manufactures and sells high-end bicycle wheels and hubs.
The Grand Junction Economic Partnership announced the relocation plans of the two businesses on Monday.
One of the reasons for the relocation was a Grand Junction job offer for Rachael Kappius, Braden Kappius’ wife. She is a dermatologist joining Regenesis Plastic Surgery and Dermatology.
However, both Braden and Russell Kappius are extremely familiar with the Western Slope and the bicycle impact of the region.
“The area goes well with my companies. There’s a great outdoor economy and there are lots of bikers here,” Braden Kappius said.
The recreation-friendly area as well as the lack of hassles that come with a larger city were also appealing factors for the move.
Braden Kappius will initially run his business out of his Grand Junction home while Russell Kappius will work remotely from Ridgway. Three employees will remain and operate a Boulder shop for Broken Carbon.
Manufacturing for Kappius Components currently takes place in several places around the world.
GJEP officials said Braden Kappius has inquired about Opportunity Zone funding and other financial incentives to possibly open a local facility.