President Joe Biden on Friday officially nominated a Grand Junction-based judge to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher had been recommended to the president by Colorado Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper earlier this year. Gallagher’s nomination was among eight announced by the White House on Friday.
“For decades, Judge Gallagher has sought to achieve justice and equality under the law for Coloradans, especially those along the West Slope and in Tribal communities,” Bennet said in a press release. “With his robust experience on the federal bench and unwavering commitment to the law, he will be a terrific addition to the District Court, and I look forward to supporting his nomination during the confirmation process.”
Gallagher was among three Colorado judges recommended to fill two upcoming vacancies. Sundeep K. “Rob” Addy, a partner in a Denver law firm, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Kato Crews were also nominated.
“Judge Gallagher has devoted his career to Western Slope and Tribal communities and will apply this important perspective to his work,” Hickenlooper said in a joint news release with Bennet. “He is an experienced jurist who will be a fair and compassionate addition to the U.S. District Court. We look forward to the Senate confirming his nomination.”
The nomination will now go to the United States Senate for confirmation with the hope that Gallagher would serve once Judge William Martínez takes senior status in February, 2023. However, a tight calendar will make it difficult for nominations to get done before the end of the year.
Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond in Virginia who tracks judicial nominations nationwide, previously told The Daily Sentinel that the Senate has a number of nominations to consider. Additionally, the Senate has limited days between the Labor Day recess and a break for campaign season to conduct business.
Confirmations may have to wait until the lame duck session following the Nov. 8 elections, which could flip control of the Senate to Republicans and possibly scuttle judicial nominations.
Gallagher has been a magistrate judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado since 2012.
Before that, Gallagher served as a Deputy District Attorney for the 21st Judicial District from 1997-2000. In 2000 he formed a criminal defense practice focusing on state court litigation in western Colorado, according to the news release.
He graduated from Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1991 and obtained his J.D. at the University of Denver College of Law in 1996.