National requirements for reviewing environmental impacts of everything from energy to infrastructure projects are being reviewed themselves by the Biden administration after being loosened under former president Donald Trump.
The White House Council on Environmental Quality last week proposed restoring some regulatory provisions the same agency had eliminated in 2020 when it comes to implementing the National Environmental Policy Act. It said it also plans to work in coming months on another proposal for broader changes to NEPA regulations.
The 2020 changes were welcomed by business interests, locally including the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, for streamlining what they and Trump had considered an overly burdensome environmental review process. Environmentalists countered that it weakened regulations implementing a key federal environmental law.
NEPA was enacted by Congress in 1969 and signed into law the next year. Its regulations include measures providing for public input on project proposals. NEPA regulations apply to federal agency actions such as permits and authorizations for major infrastructure projects like bridges, transit, and renewable energy installations; federal land use plans; and agency decisions applying to things such as oil and gas leasing and well permitting, grazing, mining and water projects.
The Council on Environmental Quality is proposing:
• making clear that agencies must consider direct, indirect and cumulative impacts of a proposed decision, including climate-change impacts and impacts of more pollution to heavily polluted communities. The 2020 revision required analysis only of reasonably foreseeable impacts with a close causal relationship to a proposed project. Over the years, local environmentalists have pushed for adequate analysis of cumulative impacts of oil and gas projects on things such as air quality.
• restoring the full authority of federal agencies to work with communities to develop and review alternative approaches to a project that could minimize environmental and public health costs. The 2020 rule limited agencies' ability to consider alternatives not fully aligning with the goals of a project's sponsor, which often is a private company.
• dictating that the Council on Environmental regulations are a floor rather than a ceiling for federal agencies' environmental-review standards, and they can create stricter ones.
Sharon Buccino, a senior attorney at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a news release, “President Biden is moving in the right direction, as his administration proposes to re-establish bedrock protections and ensure federal agencies consider the full environmental and health impacts of their decisions. Oil drillers and other polluters may complain, but all of us, and, especially, frontline communities, benefit from these protections. As we face the devastating effects of flooding, heat waves, intense fires, and other climate impacts, we need to think carefully and plan accordingly before rushing to give the OK for dangerous fossil-fuel projects."
Another NRDC representative, Sam Gilchrist, last year said the NEPA process has proven important in Colorado, such as by causing the Bureau of Land Management to defer oil and gas leasing in the North Fork Valley in response to public comments, and the U.S. Forest Service to scale back plans to clearcut aspen on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests.
Notably, Biden administration's first-phase proposal, at least, doesn't seek to reverse provisions of the 2020 rule that imposed presumptive time and page limits on environmental assessments and more-detailed environmental impact statements as part of the streamlining effort. Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance oil and gas industry group, said she thinks it's significant that those provisions remain in place.
"Just about everybody, except radical environmental groups that want to stop any projects at all, recognizes that NEPA has been out of control for decades, raising the costs and severely delaying or halting vital infrastructure projects," she said. "Keeping the Trump rule’s common-sense page and time limits will enable the Biden administration to get going on projects such as wind and solar energy and EV charging stations. However putting back in far-flung cumulative impacts analysis, which were scaled back by the Trump rule to actual project impacts and not hypothetical studies, will reimpose the very things that take so much time and create huge documents rather than the roads, bridges, and other construction projects themselves."
Diane Schwenke, the Grand Junction chamber's president and CEO, said in an email that she's "saddened to see that that the Biden administration is already looking to revise the reforms enacted to NEPA two short years ago, as there hasn’t been sufficient time to actually evaluate whether they are working to reduce burdensome regulation while safeguarding public involvement and environmental concerns. Before the reforms some NEPA projects, including needed transportation and public infrastructure projects, were taking up to 10 years to move through the process and I fear we will once again see costly, drawn-out processes that do not actually add to the quality of the assessments.”
The Council on Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on its proposal and plans to hold on-line public meetings on it Oct. 19 and 21. More information may be found at http://nepa.gov.