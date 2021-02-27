Hunters can send in applications for big-game licenses beginning Monday. The application period will go through April 6 and hunters are encouraged to submit their applications early.
Applications cost $7 for residents and $9 for non-residents. Draw, leftover and over-the-counter licenses for deer cost $41.28 for adults this year and $16.05 for youth. For elk, they are $56.88 for adult and $16.05 for youth.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Travis Duncan said hunters will need to buy a qualifying license in order to participate in big-game primary and secondary draws. Qualifying licenses include: spring turkey licenses, annual small game, annual resident combination small game and fishing license as well as others. Annual licenses will be valid through March 31, 2022.
First draw results will be posted online the week of May 24.
Deer, elk and bear archery hunting seasons generally start in early September and last for almost a month. Muzzleloader season starts in the middle of archery season and four rifle seasons follow that.
Colorado offers hunting licenses for several big-game species: deer, elk, pronghorn, moose and bear.
Hunting continued to expand in the state last year with more tha 624,000 applications sold compared to less than 610,000 the year before, Duncan said.
“We get a bump each year, but this was more than we were expecting,” he said. “We didn’t know when we would open up because of the pandemic and were pleasantly surprised that more folks were interested.”
New this year, hunters may purchase big-game licenses, even after the start of the season by phone, online and through statewide license agents and Colorado Parks and Wildlife offices.
To keep up with inflation, license fees increase by 2.7% this year.
CPW is also continuing its secondary draw for hunting licenses, which replaced the leftover draw in 2020.
Harvest data from last year will not be available until mid-March.
“It’s very important all hunters read the 2021 Colorado Big Game brochure, which is available at all CPW office locations and online,” Duncan added.
“We’re encouraging all hunters to check their online accounts to ensure their contact information is up-to-date. Then check your account after the draw to see the draw results, your preference point levels and status of your payments.”