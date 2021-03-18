Campaign finance reports are in for the April 6 City Council election and so far the eight candidates have combined to raise more than $75,000.
Candidates are required to file reports, which listed every contribution they received and how they had spent the money thus far. This is the first of three financial filings required in the race, City Clerk Wanda Winkelmann said.
“They have to track their donations and expenditures and they will have to do three reports,” Winkelmann said. “So the first one was due (Tuesday). The next one will be due the Friday before the election and then the third one is due 30 days after the election.”
With less than three weeks before the election and ballots already being mailed out, some candidates are reporting sizable contributions. Five of the eight candidates have raised more than $10,000 with Mark McCallister leading the pack at around $17,000 and Abe Herman not far behind at $13,400.
Greg Haitz, Randall Reitz and Rick Taggart also surpassed the five-figure mark for funds raised in the initial filing. Jody Green and Dennis Simpson each raised more than $5,000 and Kraig Andrews raised more than $2,000.
Mayor Duke Wortmann, who is not running for reelection, said he raised $14,400 four years ago when he ran for council. He said it helped get the word out about his candidacy as he faced an incumbent council member. He said he expected the campaigns to be spending money on digital advertising and printed signs.
“You can look at it a number of ways, but I’d think $10,000 to $15,000 is a normal amount for a campaign to raise and spend,” Wortmann said. “Hopefully they’re spending it locally because every bit of printing business now is valuable to that printer.”
The vast majority of contributions came from individual donors, though some candidates received donations from nonprofit organizations, LLCs and one Political Action Committee. The nonprofit group Stand For the Constitution donated to McCallister, as well as candidates Green, Haitz and Andrews. Andrews also received donations from Faraci Government Relations, LLC and the Consumer Fireworks Safety Association Political Action Committee.
Several leaders in the area appear among the list of donors, including former county commissioner and U.S. Rep. Scott McInnis and current state representatives Matt Soper and Janice Rich.
Some members of the current council also appeared in the donation reports. Phyllis Norris, whose term is expiring, donated to McCallister, Andrews and Green.
Council Member Chuck McDaniel donated to Taggart, Simpson and Herman.
Phillip Pe’a donated to McCallister’s campaign.
Taggart donated to Reitz’s campaign effort.
Several candidates also contributed a significant amount of their own money toward their campaigns. Some of the largest spenders included Haitz who contributed a total of $3,125 to his campaign, Taggart who gave $2,600 to his campaign and Herman who gave $2,500 to his campaign, according to the filings.
The City Council election will be held April 6. See the candidates financial filings visit www.gjcity.org/1050/Campaign-Finance-Reports.