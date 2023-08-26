It’s always mind-boggling to see a tractor-trailer try to illegally negotiate Highway 82 over Independence Pass. But that pales in comparison to the scenario that unfolded in Marble last week.

A driver relying on his big rig’s navigation guidance system tried to climb the steep, rocky, four-wheel-drive route over Daniels Hill and got stuck on the night of Wednesday, Aug. 16. The tractor-trailer remained jack-knifed across the popular route to the Crystal Mill and town of Crystal until tow trucks extracted it around noon on Friday, Aug. 18.

