Hikers had to go through brush alongside Gunnison County Road 3 to get around a stuck tractor-trailer on Daniels Hill last week. The big rig was stuck on the road for 40 hours after the trucking company’s navigation system sent the driver on the wrong road.
A tractor-trailer was stuck sideways on Daniels Hill outside of Marble in dark, rainy conditions last week. The road was closed for about 40 hours but travel resumed last Friday after tow trucks removed the rig.
Photo courtesy of John Armstrong
Photo Courtesy of Crystal River Jeep Tours
It’s always mind-boggling to see a tractor-trailer try to illegally negotiate Highway 82 over Independence Pass. But that pales in comparison to the scenario that unfolded in Marble last week.
A driver relying on his big rig’s navigation guidance system tried to climb the steep, rocky, four-wheel-drive route over Daniels Hill and got stuck on the night of Wednesday, Aug. 16. The tractor-trailer remained jack-knifed across the popular route to the Crystal Mill and town of Crystal until tow trucks extracted it around noon on Friday, Aug. 18.