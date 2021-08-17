When Grand Junction resident Michael Faithe received an email informing him he had won Mesa County Public Health’s Big Shot giveaway, and with it $58,200, he thought it was a scam.
“I almost didn’t open the email, to be honest,” Faithe said. “I’m glad I did.”
Faithe, who works in the biotech industry, said he was traveling for work when he received the email from Mesa County. He decided to call Public Health to confirm it, just in case.
“I don’t think I still even believed it until today,” said Faithe, who was presented with a check Monday at Mesa County Public Health’s offices.
The Big Shot giveaway was a countywide promotion by Mesa County Public Health to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The amount the winner would receive started at $45,000 and went up by a dollar for every person vaccinated in Mesa County through the summer.
Stefany Busch, Public Health spokesperson, said Monday that the department saw a bit of a spike after the giveaway was announced in June, but overall the county didn’t see a huge increase in vaccinations because of the giveaway.
“We’re sure it did something for some people who were on the fence,” Busch said. “Every vaccination is a win for us.”
According to Mesa County Public Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard, 44% of Mesa County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 48% are at least partially vaccinated.
The department also gave two $500 prizes each of the nine weeks the campaign ran to randomly selected people who had been vaccinated, for a total of $67,200.
Funds for the giveaway were raised through the giveaway’s partners, Busch said. Those partners included St Mary’s Medical Center, Community Hospital, Colorado Canyons Hospital, Colorado Mesa University, Rocky Mountain Health Plans, Grand Junction Media, Home Loan Insurance, Grand Junction Regional Airport and Mesa County Public Health.
Faithe described the amount of money as “life-changing,” but said he’s not quitting his day job.
Part of the money will go toward his son’s college fund, Faithe said, and some of it he plans to donate.
At first, Faithe said, he wasn’t jumping up and down to get vaccinated.
Because he works in health care, Faithe said he had a lot of friends and family members reach out when the vaccine first came on the market, asking if it was safe.
Faithe said he approached the vaccine studies scientifically and did a risk assessment, weighing the reported effects of the vaccine against the effects of COVID, and taking into account people he knew who had had difficulties with COVID-19. He said he felt the benefits outweighed the risks.
The number one reason for Faithe and his wife to get vaccinated was to protect the community, he said.
Faithe thanked all the sponsors, as well as Mesa County Public Health, and all the volunteers at vaccine clinics helping with the rollout.
Now that the giveaway has concluded, Busch said Public Health is working on creating messaging campaigns with different community partners educating people about the vaccine, and trying to make the vaccine effort as mobile as possible.
“We’re really focused on taking that vaccine and making it as accessible as possible,” Busch said.
THIRD DOSES AVAILABLE
Mesa County Public Health also announced Monday that it will start administering third doses of COVID-19 vaccinations to immunocompromised people beginning Wednesday, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to a Public Health press release, the CDC recommends a third shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. It is to be administered at least four weeks after the second dose.
“Studies show that some people who are immunocompromised don’t build adequate levels of protection after receiving two doses of mRNA vaccines,” the release said.
The additional doses are free and no insurance information, proof of medical history or identification is required.
Garfield County Public Health announced Monday it will do the same starting this week.