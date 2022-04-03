The roundabout at Redlands Parkway, also listed as Colorado Highway 340, is about to be the home of a new local art installation.
At the beginning of 2020, a public meeting was held at Redlands Middle School to review eight potential concepts for a new art piece at the Redlands Parkway/Highway C-340 roundabout. Of the 110 individuals in attendance, the majority of them came to a consensus on the theme of Bighorn Sheep by artist Pavia Justinian.
Justinian is a local artist whose artwork can be found throughout the Grand Valley, from sculptures around town to murals in elementary schools. For the Redlands roundabout, she wanted to celebrate the presence of desert bighorn sheep on Colorado National Monument, which is visible from the roundabout.
“I often see bighorn sheep by the monument. I thought it’d be really cool to bring one of those encounters into the city. They’re so majestic,” Justinian said.
She plans to build a family of them, consisting of a mother and baby, two young rams sparring and a wise old ram overlooking the scene from a rock ledge, which she plans to build out of vintage fenders and old school car parts.
“(The material for the sculpture) has really cool colors, they’ve got great curves that will lend themselves well to making the bighorn sheep and I’m really excited,” Justinian said.
Justinian says she has always “really loved art, ever since I was little.” She grew up here in Mesa County and graduated from Colorado Mesa University. She later had an apprenticeship with popular local artist Dave Davis, who started “Art on the Corner” here in Grand Junction.
“I’m really looking forward to just creating a grand monument in my hometown. I grew up in the Grand Valley, I’ve been here ever since I was 11. Being able to do it in my hometown will be very special,” Justinian said.
The city will fund $100,000 of the design, and thus far, has fundraised roughly two-thirds of that number.
The Arts and Culture Commission, in collaboration with the Grand Valley Parks and Recreation Foundation, is looking for donations to fund an additional element to the installation. They’re look to raise a sum of $36,755.
That figure will cover the cost for the ram in the center of the roundabout, alongside the mother, her baby, and the sparring rams.
Donations can be made to the Grand Valley Parks and Recreation Foundation on their website www.gvparf.org.