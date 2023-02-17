In 2021, the Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture chose local artist Pavia Justinian to create artwork for the Redlands roundabout at the intersection of Broadway and Redlands Parkway after gathering community input in the area.
Today, Justinian’s work will be installed at the Redlands roundabout from 8 a.m. to noon. Justinian built a sculpture featuring a small herd of bighorn sheep.
Each individual ewe or ram was created using vintage fenders and other steel from salvaged cars, shaped into colorful representations of bighorn sheep that call Colorado National Monument and the surrounding area home. Landscaping was completed by the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department.
“Placing the sculpture in this area is an opportunity for community members, especially those who often travel through this area, to celebrate the bighorn sheep found in Colorado National Monument,” said Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou.
“We are proud to partner with Pavia Justinian, and we hope the community is as impressed with her beautiful sculptures as we are.”
The two-lane roundabout will temporarily shift to one lane in three of the four directions to accommodate the equipment installation. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication is planned for March.
Justinian is a mixed-media sculptor with award-winning artwork featured in public art programs throughout Colorado and held in private collections across the American Southwest.
She creates sculptures using salvaged chrome, epoxy, mosaic glass, cement and other salvaged materials.