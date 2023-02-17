In 2021, the Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture chose local artist Pavia Justinian to create artwork for the Redlands roundabout at the intersection of Broadway and Redlands Parkway after gathering community input in the area.

Today, Justinian’s work will be installed at the Redlands roundabout from 8 a.m. to noon. Justinian built a sculpture featuring a small herd of bighorn sheep.

