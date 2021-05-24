I was intrigued a few weeks ago reading Dennis Webb’s report on the Cameo shooting range and that the facility was working toward a plan to allow for a mountain bike biathlon.
I was further excited when a Google search for the sport returned surprisingly few results.
What does the sport look like? Can you do it on a unicycle or one of those old-timey bikes with the giant tire? Does your rifle go on your back or in some sort of scabbard like you would on a horse. So many questions!
Mountain bike biathlon is a summer twist on the sport that Scandinavians invented to hold off Napoleon’s army, trolls or something else like that.
The original mix of cross-country skiing and target shooting dates back centuries. One of the first official clubs formed in Norway in 1861 and was called Trysil Skytte-og Skiløberforening, which in English translates to something that likely involves fewer letters.
I set out to research the sport because, after reading that it may soon come to Mesa County, I knew I’d have to try it. The internet returned information on a mountain bike biathlon race in Montana, but no rules or instructions, and a few other event pages but little on what the sport entailed.
I finally stumbled upon a pdf of the 2009 Biathlon Canada Guidelines for Mountain Bike Biathlon.
Let’s take a peak and see what we’re in for with this venture, or at least what we’d be in for if we were playing by Saskatoon House Rules:
n DEFINITION 3.1.1 Mountain Bike Biathlon is a summer sport combining mountain biking and small bore rifle shooting.
OK, so far so good.
3.6.2 Course Minimum of two loops consisting of varying terrain. Trails are to be “non-technical” in nature, cleared of trees, debris, big rocks, and obstacles.
I can’t imagine there’s too many big rocks in De Beque Canyon.
Any dangerous rocks or roots should be well-marked with fluorescent spray paint. Trails at mountain bike facilities or at downhill resorts are not to be used.
Welcome news for residents of Little Park Road worried there would someday be a Tabeguache Trail Invitational.
Prior to the start and after the finish, equipment and clothing will be inspected by the IBU and UCI International referees.
I can’t wait to show them how I matched my neon pedals to the laces on my shoes.
After placing the bike in the rack provided ...
In this universe or another, there is someone who once tried — or someday will attempt — to steal an unlocked bike from a biathlon contest while the owner was firing a rifle in the opposite direction. I’m not sure why I’m certain of this, but I am.
... the competitor will retrieve his rifle from the rack ...
Ah, nuts. There’s one answer we were looking for. I concede this is the safer of the options, but I mourn a dream of riding technical features while I carry on my back a Schmidt-Rubin taller than most fifth- graders.
... place the rifle on his back in the carrying position, proceed to the appropriate shooting lane (prone or standing), fire five rounds, replace the rifle on his back in the carrying position, return the rifle to the rack and resume the race on his mountain bike. For each target missed, the athlete must complete one penalty loop.
So far we haven’t found anything that precludes the use of a penny-farthing bicycle. I’m certain that trend will continue.
BICYCLE EQUIPMENT
SPECIFICATIONS:
Uh, oh.
Standard Mountain bike (no road bikes or “cyclocross” bikes).
Doesn’t explicitly forbid penny-farthings.
Bicycles must have front and rear brakes in good working order.
I think we’ve still got a case.
Bicycle tires size must be at least 26 x 1.5 – 2.35 wide and have a rubber tread.
Fine, standard mountain bike it is. I wonder if our province-dwelling neighbors have any other advice.
Mountain Bike Training: If you plan to participate in the sport of mountain biking, you are encouraged to join your local bike club and become a member of the Canadian Cycling Association.
Oh, well that part sounds friendly.
Tom Hesse is city editor at The Daily Sentinel.