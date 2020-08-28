One evening this summer Shawn Burd’s son rode his bicycle home and forgot to shut the garage door before heading inside. The next morning Burd received a call from his son asking if he’d seen the $400 bike Burd had bought him for birthday.
“That’s how fast it takes,” Burd said. “I go through life thinking it’s not going to happen to me, and when it did I couldn’t believe it.”
He spent the next four hours searching around the neighborhood for the bike.
His advice, after having a bike taken practically from under his nose, is for people to protect their belongings and lock up at night, be aware of what’s going on in their neighborhood and register their bicycles with the police department.
The Grand Junction Police Department reported that as of Aug. 15, there have been a 189 cases reported of stolen bikes so far this year. In all of last year, 153 stolen bikes were reported.
Of the nearly 200 bikes stolen this year, 22 bikes have been recovered and 167 remain missing.
Burd considered himself one of the “lucky ones,” as he described it.
He was able to relocate his son’s bike after spotting it at Emerson Park.
“As soon as I got it back, I immediately registered it with the GJPD just to have that confidence in knowing it will be harder to steal and easier to identify,” he said.
In talking with others around his community, Burd’s neighbors have had unlocked bikes stolen out of their garages and on the side of their homes.
“Anywhere they are visible from the sidewalk people just run up, jump on and go,” he said.
After posting his story on social media, Burd found others who had their bikes stolen and suggested he go to neighborhood parks to try to find them.
After having trouble proving the bike was his without a VIN number or registration with the police, Burd suggested all bike owners do both to keep their property safe.
On the Facebook page Grand Junction Lost or Stolen, stories of stolen bikes are posted every week.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office recently joined the Neighbors App, a free social media platform designed for neighbors to share information about local crime and safety. The Sheriff’s Office will use the platform to connect with residents to reduce crime in local neighborhoods.
Neighbors App users share photos and videos directly with law enforcement to help solve local crimes, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
SUMMER SPIKE
From July 15 to Aug. 15, there have been 43 cases reported of stolen bicycles, according to the GJPD. One has been recovered.
“Heading into the summer, instead of a gradual curve... it just keeps getting exponentially larger,” GJPD Public Service Technician David Stassen said.
He said bikes of all shapes and sizes have been stolen in the community.
“The issue is, these aren’t cheap bikes,” he said. “Now we are seeing $5,000 bikes stolen. The most common are ones that aren’t being locked up.”
Stassen said thieves will look for unlocked cars and do the same things with bikes.
“Some of the really expensive ones, they are taking bolt cutters and cutting those locks,” he said.
A Denver resident, who did not want to be named for this story, had his $5,000 bike stolen when his daughter borrowed it for a biking trip to Grand Mesa.
His bike, along with another high-end bicycle, were stolen right out of the bike rack of a vehicle that was parked at a local hotel where his daughter was staying overnight.
His advice to anyone going on bike trips is to bring your bicycles with you when staying in town.
Stassen agreed with that sentiment, saying this was far from the only hotel bike theft reported to the department.
He said the thefts have been reported mostly in the downtown area with Colorado Mesa University, hotels, areas around Horizon Drive and the library all considered hot spots, especially for unlocked bicycles.
When the GJPD begins to see a spike in bike thefts, officers strategically place bait bikes in hot spots around town as part of its bait bike program. The program is successful when a bait bike is taken and officers are able to track down the thief. Unlocked bikes get stolen throughout the day, Stassen added. “We would probably cut our bike thefts by two thirds if people would lock up,” he said.
At Colorado Mesa University, students are encouraged to report any safety concerns or suspicious activity to Mesa County Crime Stoppers.
“Our campus safety team provides guidance and training for incoming students about proper bike storage as well as theft-proof locks to limit the loss of highly valuable bikes and cycling accessories,” CMU Director of Campus Safety Pua Utu said.
At the beginning of every new school year students receive training on proper storage of bikes inside their dorm room and are advised to use U-bicycle locks instead of thin cable locks.