A bill introduced into the Colorado Legislature this week is designed to help hydroponic facilities lower their operating costs.
The measure, House Bill 1301, would define such operations as “controlled environment agricultural facilities,” meaning their property taxes would be based on the lower agricultural assessment rate of 13%, instead of the higher 29% rate assessed on commercial operations.
The bill, introduced by Reps. Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, does not apply to marijuana operations.
Soper said he introduced the bill to help farms and ranches that want to turn to hydroponics because they don’t have enough water to grow food for their livestock. He got the idea from Andrew and Mandy Massey, who operate a ranch in Gateway.
“They have found a new technology to deal with drought, climate change and over appropriation of the river,” Soper said. “They wanted to be able to stay on their family ranch in Gateway, but there was not enough water to grow the alfalfa and hay to sustain a herd of cattle. The young couple invested in hydroponics, which they had seen on ranches in eastern Utah.”
The problem is, however, that Colorado tax law defines such facilities as commercial, and not agriculture, dramatically increasing their tax burden.
Roberts floated a similar idea near the end of last year’s legislative session, but because it was too late in the session, he never introduced a bill.
His measure was aimed at similarly helping a hydroponic farm in Silt known as Spring Born, which grows organic leafy salad greens for human consumption.
Soper’s bill, on which Roberts is a co-sponsor, would cover operations that grow indoor food for human or livestock consumption that are at least 1,000 square feet or larger, and don’t grow marijuana, hemp or any other nonfood agricultural products, such as plants that are used to make clothing or other industrial products.
Soper said there are a handful of similar hydroponic facilities in the region that also might benefit from the bill.
The measure, which has not yet been scheduled for its first committee hearing, has the support of at least one Mesa County commissioner.
“I always support lowering taxes for our ag producers,” Commissioner Cody Davis said.
“This bill incentivizes food production and water consumption, and allows our ag producers to be more flexible and innovative, which is a win for everyone.”