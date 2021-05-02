Current and former members of the armed forces who are charged with certain crimes and don’t live in areas that have veteran specialty courts can have their cases moved to counties that do, under a bill that is a few steps away from reaching the governor’s desk.
House Bill 1016, which won preliminary approval in the Colorado Senate on Friday, allows veterans and active duty military personnel who are facing charges related to substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder or other mental health issues as a result of their service to ask to have their cases transferred to judicial districts that have courts that specifically deal with veterans.
Currently, only seven counties in the state have such courts, all of which are located on the Front Range. About 30% of the state’s veterans live outside of those seven counties, said Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs, where the first such court was created.
“Colorado is the premier jurisdiction in the United States for the veterans’ specialty court program,” said Gardner, a veteran of the Air Force who introduced the bill with Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, a Marine veteran whose hometown also has a veterans court.
“The program, particularly the probation services and special services for PTSD are not as readily available to that set of veterans (outside the seven counties),” Gardner told the Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee when the committee unanimously approved the bill earlier this week. ”The court commitment and supervision, along with the probation, is what makes this program successful.”
Like drug courts that they are modeled after, another specialty court that doesn’t exist in Mesa County, judges are given flexibility in sentencing that include more alternatives to incarceration. There are about 12,200 veterans in the county, who account for nearly 8% of its total population, according to the Colorado Department of Labor & Employment.
Veterans courts also come with more opportunities for judges to steer veterans to counseling and mental health services to help them deal with the root causes of their substance abuse problems in an effort to reduce recidivism and save money in having to incarcerate them, according to the Colorado Judicial Branch.
Under current law, judges in jurisdictions that have veterans courts are required to ask defendants if they are veterans or active military personnel, and then tell them that such courts exist and they are entitled to the services they provide.
The bill would require judges in areas that don’t have veterans courts to advise defendants who are veterans that their cases can be transferred to another jurisdiction if they request it.
It cleared the Colorado House on a 60-5 vote earlier this month. All five dissenting votes were from Republicans, including Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta.
The bill requires a final Senate vote, which could come as early as Monday. Because of a small change to the bill, it required a final vote in the House before it could head to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk.