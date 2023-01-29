A Front Range legislator wants to alter the way commissioners are elected in larger counties in Colorado, calling on them to be chosen by the districts they represent, rather than being elected county wide.
State Rep. Bob Marshall, D-Highlands Ranch, said the bill he plans to introduce into this year’s session of the Colorado Legislature is about holding the most powerful county officials accountable to the people they actually represent.
Though not as important to Marshall, the bill also would call on the state’s larger counties, including Mesa, to place a measure before their voters to call for five commissioners, rather than just three.
“It won’t change power structure, or at least it shouldn’t, but it should bring in another voice, and hopefully a voice that has some influence,” he said. “If they did this, it definitely would bring in a minority voice that is not being heard right now, and a reasonable minority voice and a point of view that should be heard.”
DISTRICT ELECTIONS
Under a draft version of the bill, counties can determine for themselves if they want to have three, four or all five commissioners elected by voters in the districts they mean to represent, with any remainder elected at large by all county residents.
Under current law, commissioners themselves, or through a citizens’ petition process, already can place such a question before voters, but the bill would make it a requirement in larger counties to have a vote to go to five commissioners and elect at least three by district. Their only discretion is to chose how many are elected by voters in individual districts.
Current law already requires commissioners to reside in specific districts, but can be elected countywide, as is done in Mesa County.
And as is in current law, the bill would impact only those counties with populations of 70,000 or more. It wouldn’t affect El Paso or Arapahoe counties because they already have five commissioners elected by district. Weld County, too, has five commissioners, with three elected by district and two at large.
The only other county with five commissioners is Adams, which was the last county to go to five commissioners in 2015. There, however, all five are elected at large, so Marshall’s bill would force a vote. Denver and Broomfield counties are not impacted because they are home rule cities and counties.
That leaves six other counties affected by the bill: Mesa, Pueblo, Boulder, Douglas, Larimer and Jefferson. Three other counties are nearing that population level, and could also be impacted in the coming years: Garfield (population 62,161), Eagle (55,727) and La Plata (56,250), according to the latest U.S. Census counts.
The last time the Legislature considered such a bill was in 2012, but that only called for electing commissioners by district in smaller counties, those with less than 70,000 residents. Sponsored by a Republican at the time, it cleared the then GOP-controlled House only to die in the Senate, which Democrats controlled.
PUSHBACKMarshall’s measure has already gotten some criticism from county officials, including here in Mesa County.
Commissioner Cody Davis said that while having five commissioners would not, in itself, necessarily be a bad idea, he said it would only cost counties more to pay the six-figure salaries for two additional commissioners.
“My issue is less about having five commissioners, because I’ve been open to that idea, but it’s more about local control, because five commissioners obviously would cost a lot more money,” Davis said. “You’re looking at $400,000 to $500,000.”
Under the way commissioners are paid now, state law calls for annual salaries to be pegged to how much district judges are compensated, automatically increasing with each new election cycle.
As a result, Davis and Commissioner Janet Rowland, who both were elected in 2020, make $96,856 a year, not including benefits.
Newly elected Commissioner Bobbie Daniel, who won her seat just last fall, makes $101,308.
The last time Mesa County voters considered going to five commissioners was in 2008, when commissioner salaries were in the $70,000 range. That measure not only asked voters if they wanted five commissioners, but asked if they were willing to pay the then cost for two more, $174,272.
It failed, with nearly 60% of voters opposed.
“If that ballot issue was written poorly last time, then maybe we should have another go at it, but I don’t know that we have any issues here, or people feel like they need more representation,” Davis said, adding that the idea might make more sense in more populated counties.
The nine largest counties in the state have populations that are at least twice the number of residents as Mesa, with some even three to four times larger.
Marshall said that if money is the problem, he will add an amendment to the bill allowing those counties to pay each commissioner less than they make now, and divide that total amount between five commissioners instead of just three.
LOCAL MATTERS
Davis and others in Colorado Counties Inc., a lobbying and advocacy group for the state’s counties, say Marshall is only considering the bill to fix an ongoing battle between commissioners in his home county of Douglas, where two commissioners have been in public disputes with a third, resulting in numerous 2-1 votes.
“His whole idea is they would represent underserved communities, maybe minority groups, but at the end of the day you’re always going to have some group that is under-represented,” Davis said. “This is a local problem that they have in Douglas County, and he’s trying to make a statewide solution for it because he can’t get anything done locally. I see what he’s trying to do, but this is personal over there.”
Marshall denies that accusation, saying he doesn’t think it is right to allow just two officials to have so much authority over so many people while also commanding such large budgets.
He points to the predominantly conservative county of Douglas with its 396,000 residents and an annual budget of nearly $580 million, and the progressive county of Boulder, which has about 329,543 residents and a budget of more than $593 million.
Mesa County, by comparison, has about 157,000 residents and a budget of $242.5 million.
CONTRIBUTING FACTORSIn 2021, the Legislature approved, and the governor signed, a new law that calls for changes in how counties redraw district lines, making it more akin to the state’s new process for independent commissions redrawing legislative and congressional lines.
It goes into effect for most counties, including Mesa, after the 2030 census.
That new law, however, only encourages counties to create independent panels, and even allows the commissioners themselves to oversee that process, as they do now. It does, however, require more public scrutiny, including public hearings.
Additionally, over the years voters in the state’s 64 counties have altered term limits for county-wide elected offices, getting rid of it entirely in some counties, and extending it in others.
In Mesa County, for example, all countywide elected officials can serve up to two, four-year consecutive terms, except for sheriff, coroner and district attorney, who can serve three terms.
More than two dozen counties, including Garfield, have eliminated all term limits, while others, such as Delta and Montrose, have done so for all offices except their commissioners.
While neither redistricting nor term limits are addressed in Marshall’s bill, they factor into his motivations behind it, saying they give commissioners far more power than they should.
Going to electing commissioners by districts help address at least part of that, he said, adding that it appears his objectors are more concerned about diluting their own power than they are about saving taxpayer money or providing proper representation to the voters.
“The way it’s written right now, it wouldn’t even change the power dynamics because it’s five commissioners, the majority of which must be elected by geographic district, so you still could elect to have zero, one or two at large,” Marshall said.
“The money issue, they can scream and whine about it, but I’m going to point out that the state’s already providing you all this money. If you say it’s an unfunded mandate, you can reprogram that. This is for good governance.”