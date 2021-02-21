A handful of state lawmakers are crying wolf over a proposal to reintroduce the carnivorous species into Colorado.
Under House Bill 1037, introduced into the Colorado Legislature last week, the gray wolf could only be introduced into those counties where voters approved Proposition 114 on last fall’s ballot, which called for the reintroduction of the animals by 2023.
But because that proposition, which Colorado voters narrowly approved 51% to 49%, limits the reintroduction to counties west of the Continental Divide, few places would actually see them if the bill gets passed.
That’s because voters in only five Western Slope counties said “yes” to the controversial idea.
The bill also would exempt any areas where there are listed or a potential listing of any threatened or endangered species, or in counties where voters approve having them in a local election.
Rep. Matt Soper said reintroducing the wolves anywhere in the state will not only hurt Colorado’s outdoor recreation, but is fraught with unknown damage to the ranching industry.
“Wolves will be detrimental to the hunting, fishing, ranching and outdoor recreation industries of western Colorado,” the Delta Republican said. “As the apex predator with no competition, wolf packs will wipe out herds and endangered species. Wolves are a threat to western Colorado’s economies and way of life.”
The Western Slope counties whose voters approved the proposition, which is not a constitutional amendment and therefore can be altered by lawmakers with a simple majority vote, include Pitkin, Summit, San Miguel, San Juan and La Plata counties. Each has more registered Democrats than Republicans.
A majority of voters in eight other counties, all on the Front Range, also approved the proposition. Six of them — Larimer, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Adams and Arapahoe counties — have more Democrats, and approved it overwhelmingly. Two — Jefferson and El Paso counties — are Republican counties, whose voters approved it by slim margins.
The bill, which has yet to be heard in committee, has much support, but only among Republicans so far, who are a minority in both houses.
Soper’s Senate sponsors of the bill include Sens. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, and Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale. His House co-sponsors include Reps. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, and Perry Will, R-New Castle.
The bill also includes three lawmakers from the Eastern Plains: Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, and Reps. Rod Pelton, R-Cheyenne Wells, and Richard Holtorf, R-Akron.
The bill is to get its first committee hearing in the House Energy & Environment Committee on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Will and Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, introduced a bill Thursday limiting how wolves could be introduced.
Under their measure, SB105, introduction couldn’t begin until 2024, and the Colorado Department of Natural Resources would have to implement an environment impact analysis before any animals could be relocated to Colorado.
A third bill, introduced by Will, Rankin and Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, would limit any expenditures by the department on reintroducing wolves to come from the state’s general fund, rather than monies the department received from severance taxes and other fees.
That measure, HB1040, also would include any reimbursements to cattle ranchers for any loss in their herds caused by wolves, which is called for in the proposition.