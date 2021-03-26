The Colorado House gave preliminary approval to a measure Thursday that is aimed at setting minimum standards for the care and treatment of pets at animal shelters or rescue facilities.
House Bill 1160, introduced by Reps. Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge, is designed to make it clear that only the most seriously ill or injured pets, or the most dangerous animals to humans or other pets would qualify for possible euthanasia.
Still, that doesn’t mean such animals would have to be killed, he said. The bill allows such animals to be transferred to other facilities that might be better equipped to handle them.
“The one thing we wanted to ensure is, when it comes to our dogs and cats, that they have the best care when they are in our shelters and rescues,” Soper said. “It ensures that they receive veterinary care if they need that while they’re there, and that euthanasia would only be used in instances where it concerned the animal’s health or they’re not safe.”
Regardless of those intentions, some no-kill shelters around the state are objecting to the measure, saying its wording is vague, making it open to subjective determinations about when an animal should be euthanized, which could lead to more being killed.
When the bill was approved in the House Agriculture, Livestock & Water Committee earlier this week, Kathy Gaines assistant director of MaxFund Animal Adoption Center in Denver, a no-kill facility that has been in operation for more than 30 years, said the bill may claim to be aimed at creating more socially conscience shelters, it actually makes it easier for some shelters to euthanize animals, particularly when shelter workers try to determine what “healthy and safe” actually means.
“The confusion this bill has created for shelters outside the socially conscience sheltering model cannot be overstated,” Gaines told the committee. “It is vague, it is contradictory, it uses definitions of words such as healthy and safe that result in lives lost that might otherwise have been saved. This bill is seen as a first step in legitimizing one model over all others.”
Regardless of that opposition, the measure passed on a bipartisan 10-1 vote, including getting support from Reps. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, Perry Will, R-New Castle, and Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle.
Duran said that several shelters and animal services groups support the bill, including the Western Colorado Animal Resources in Glenwood Springs, Mesa County Animal Services, Roice-Hurst Human Society and the Rifle Animal Shelter.
The bill requires a final House vote, which could come as early as today, before heading to the Senate.