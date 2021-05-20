Courts would have to ensure that bond hearings are held within 48 hours after someone is arrested, even if those arrests are prompted by warrants from other jurisdictions.
That, under a bill that won preliminary approval in the Colorado House on Wednesday.
The measure, HB1280, is designed to mitigate jail overcrowding and help prevent people who are arrested for minor offenses from languishing in county jails longer than necessary.
“Holding an individual behind bars for days before a bond hearing or for hours and hours after bail has been posted is not justice,” said Rep. Serena Gonzalez-Gutierrez, D-Denver, one of the bill’s sponsors.
It also helps address a possible problem in the 21st Judicial District, which encompasses Mesa County, from having people held in jail for days or weeks just because they were arrested under a warrant issued in another county and can’t be transported to another jurisdiction right away.
Chief Judge Brian Flynn, Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle are the subjects of an ACLU lawsuit filed on behalf of a Boulder County woman who was held in the Mesa County Detention Center for 15 days in 2019.
According to the lawsuit filed last month, that happened because Flynn allegedly has issued a blanket order barring judges in the judicial district he oversees, which encompasses the county, from setting bonds on people arrested on warrants from other jurisdictions.
As a result, it took the two sheriff’s offices time to arrange transporting the woman, who was immediately released by a Boulder judge when she arrived there and soon saw the charges filed against her dropped, but not before she lost her job while she was held in jail, the lawsuit says.
Part of opponents’ problem with the bill is that it would require courts to have a judge and staff at the ready on weekends and during holidays, along with prosecutors and defense attorneys, to hold those bond hearings.
As a result, the bill comes with a price tag of $1.1 million and the need to hire 10 more state workers for a state bonding authority that could be used to help handle that extra workload.
The bill requires a final vote in the House before it can head to the Senate.