The Colorado House narrowly approved a bill Friday to require ride-sharing companies to insure their drivers and passengers in case they are in accidents caused by an uninsured motorist.
The measure, House Bill 1089, aims to restore those protections for drivers, and add it for passengers who oftentimes are unaware they are not covered when accidents occur, proponents of the bill said.
But opposition arose, primarily from Republican lawmakers, over an expected increase in fares and the lack of equal coverage for taxi drivers and their passengers.
“What this bill does is it separates two victims in identical (accident) fact patterns, and it treats them differently,” said Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta. “I believe as lawmakers, it’s our responsibility to ensure equal justice under the law, and that we treat victims who are situated exactly the same when it comes to medical liability.”
The bill would require such transportation network companies as Uber and Lyft to have uninsured motorist insurance coverage of at least $1 million per accident.
Lawmakers said that could lead to a 6% hike in the company’s overall costs, an increase they are likely to pass on to consumers.
Republicans said, given the current inflationary economy, that such an increase is just too much.
Democrats, however, argued that the companies used to provide that coverage, but dropped it to save money.
However, when they did so, there was no corresponding drop in fares.
“Uber and Lyft are multi-billion, multi-national corporations, and they can afford to put in this type of insurance,” said Rep. Steven Woodrow, D-Denver, who introduced the bill with Sen. Faith Winters, D-Westminster.
As for equal treatment of taxi drivers and their passengers, Rep. Adrienne Benavidez, D-Commerce City, said that’s a failure of the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, which regulates taxi companies but not ride-sharing programs.
“All of those (legislators) who say we’re equating the two things, then somebody should bring a bill,” she said. “The sponsor (of HB1089) said he would work with everyone to bring a bill to require the PUC (Public Utilities Commission) to have those same kinds of terms (for taxi companies).
“We do have the power to treat them the same, but we don’t have the power in this bill because we’ve released our authority over taxi drivers.”