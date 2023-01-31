The Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado has the legal authority to accept gifts, grants and donations, but not to spend that money, at least not without extra legislative approval.
Under a bill that won preliminary approval in the Colorado House on Monday, the cemetery would have that spending authority.
The cemetery receives anywhere from $20,000 to $50,000 a year from private donors, primarily through the state's Income Tax Check-off Program. It is one of 20 that appear on tax filers income tax forms that allows Coloradans to donate some of their refunds directly to various groups or causes, such as public education, homeless prevention and healthy rivers.
Normally, each must bring in at least $50,000 to remain on the list, but the cemetery and the Donate to a Colorado Nonprofit Fund are two exceptions.
Angels Ingalls, cemetery administrator, said that when the law was passed to allow the cemetery to accept donations, someone forgot to also give it the authority to spend the money. As a result, the authorization to spend money it has received over the years has had to first be approved through the Legislature's appropriations process. Generally, that is done only once a year.
"Those funds go through appropriations, and then they are given to the cemetery the following fiscal year," Ingalls said. "This (bill) would make those funds continuously appropriated, meaning every month. So if somebody give me $100, next month that $100 is available for me to use."
Unless a specific donations comes with specific intentions, Ingalls said the money generally is used for routine maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery. It comes on top of the cemetery's regular appropriations, which last year was $502,179, which includes the pay and benefits for its six employees.
House Bill 1053, which has bipartisan support, was introduced by two U.S. Army veterans, Rep. Anthony Hartsook, a Parker Republican who served 28 years and retired as a lieutenant colonel, and Rep. David Ortiz, a helicopter pilot who survived a crash while serving in Afghanistan, leaving the Littleton Democrat wheelchair bound.
"The bottom line is, for those of us who have served understand how quickly we become like family," Ortez said on the House floor, moments before the bill was given its preliminary nod. "Being able to honor and converse and connect with brothers and sisters that we served with, and for the family members that lost their loved ones, is important."
The bill, which also gives the Colorado Department of Public Safety similar spending authority of donations, requires a final House vote, which could come as early as today, before heading to the Senate. One of its main sponsors there is Sen. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction.