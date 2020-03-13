DENVER — Everyone’s telephone bill could increase slightly to help pay for upgrades to the state’s 911 service under a bill approved in the House Finance Committee on Thursday.
The measure not only calls for removing a cap on a surcharge that local 911 governing authorities already charge telephone users, but also creates a new statewide 911 surcharge on top of that fee.
The sponsors of House Bill 1293, Reps. Rod Pelton, R-Cheyenne Wells, and Julie McCluskie, a Frisco Democrat whose district includes part of Delta County, say the increases are needed to help 911 call centers around the state keep up with rising costs and expensive upgrades.
The two lawmakers say those costs are particularly troublesome in rural parts of the state that have fewer resources to cope with them.
“(This) bill will help us lay the foundation for an overhaul and modernization of Colorado’s 911 emergency telephone service, and provide desperately needed funding for the upgrades that we’re facing,” McCluskie said. “Colorado is on the path from migrating from an analogue, voice-centric system to an IP-based, next-gen 911 technology. We need to do that to meet the expectations of our local emergency first-responders, the people of our state that we serve and even tourists. All of this cost money."
Currently, the 58 local 911 emergency governing bodies around the state are allowed to charge no more than 70 cents to all phone users in their areas, but can petition the state to assess a higher fee, which many have.
That happened in 2010 for the Grand Junction Emergency Telephone Service Authority, a body comprised of nine local law enforcement agencies in Mesa County and 14 fire and emergency medical service providers, from the De Beque Fire Department to St. Mary’s CareFlight Transport.
That year, the authority requested to increase the surcharge to $1.50 per phone, but was approved to assess a monthly fee of $1.30, and has been charging it ever since. Prior to that, the surcharge was at the $0.70 cap. The call center’s counterparts in Delta, Garfield and Montrose counties also have been approved to assess surcharges higher than the cap, at $1, $1.30 and $1.75, respectively.
The bill calls for removing the cap after Jan. 1, 2021, allowing the Colorado Public Utilities Commission and the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies to set a new one each year thereafter, adjusting for inflation "and the needs of the governing bodies." How high that annually adjusted cap would go is unknown, but local 911 centers would still be able to exceed it after first getting PUC approval.
The bill also establishes a new, statewide 911 surcharge, one that all telephone users would pay into, regardless of whether they have land-lines or wireless phones.
Money from that new charge, which would be capped at 50 cents per phone line a month, would be distributed to local 911 centers based on the number of calls each receive. The increased and new surcharges are expected to raise an additional $6.6 million a year.
Finally, the bill also removes the 911 flat rate charged on pre-paid mobile phones, which is 1.4% of the cost of that phone, and allows the PUC to assess a new rate based on the amount of calls in the area where the phone was purchased. As occurs now, money collected from that rate would continue to be distributed to the 911 centers where the phones are purchased.
The bill, which cleared the House Business Affairs & Labor Committee earlier this month with bipartisan support, has one more committee to head to — House Appropriations — before it can go to the House floor. It also has bipartisan sponsors in the Senate, including Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose.