The Colorado House gave preliminary approval to a bill Friday designed to make it easier for fiber optic lines to be laid around the state to improve broadband, particularly in areas where it is hard to come by.
The measure, Senate Bill 83, would make permanent an executive order signed by Gov. Jared Polis to do that same thing, but only on a temporary basis.
That order, and the bill, allows private internet providers to ask the Colorado Department of Transportation to install first- and middle-mile lines along access routes already in place, forestalling the need to cut through private lands.
The Legislature did something similar by allowing such fiber routes along existing electrical power lines.
“This is one of those bills that people may not think about a lot, but what this is going to do is allow the state of Colorado to have access to the right of ways of CDOT to allow broadband infrastructure to be put in place,” said Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, who introduced the bill with Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster, and Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose.
“Those of us in the big city don’t really realize how big a deal broadband is,” Catlin said. “But in places that don’t have it (they) are standing, waiting for more broadband to be brought there. This will help level the playing field for a lot of people.”
The executive order, and the bill, are aimed at achieving a goal Polis set in February to connect 99% of all Colorado businesses and households to high-speed broadband by 2027.
The bill is only one of many with that goal in mind, including additional grant money for specific projects, that the Legislature has approved in recent years.
The measure, which cleared the Colorado Senate earlier this month on a unanimous vote, requires a final vote in the House before it can head to Polis’ desk for his signature.