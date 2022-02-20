Future school board candidates would be subject to the same campaign finance limits now in place for any county office under a bill that won preliminary approval in the Colorado House on Friday.
House Bill 1060, introduced by Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver, would limit school district director candidates to $2,500 from individuals during a single election cycle, and $25,000 from a small donor committee.
That’s essentially the same as for county commissioners and other county offices, which are limited to $1,250 for a primary race and the same amount for the general election, a relatively new change put in place in 2019 under a bill Sirota got passed.
“We have seen over the last 10 to 15 years a very alarming uptick in very out-sized contributions from individual donors to candidates for school boards, for this local volunteer unpaid position,” Sirota said. “This bill just seeks to put very reasonable limits on those candidates. When you see contributions to individuals in the amounts of $30,000, $40,000, that raised red flags for a lot of voters. This can help restore a bit of integrity to the process.”
Rep. Mark Baisley, R-Roxborough Park, however, said the limits from small donor committees would help teachers unions stack the deck in electing school boards, saying only they have the financial wherewithal to donate large amounts of money.
“This bill just seems to be a pro-union, anti-grassroots bill,” he said. “What happens is, unions will take control of school boards, which is not their purview to do. The school board belongs to the people, to the citizens, but unions will control the school board, and then they’ll get to negotiate their collective bargaining unit with themselves. This is an insidious bill.”
But Rep. Chris Kennedy, D-Lakewood, said that’s nonsense.
Any group, not just unions, can form small donor committees and give larger amounts, which already occurs in every other election for county or statewide offices.
“Unions are not the only entities that form small donor committees,” Kennedy said. “This is a structure that is available for any sort of organization where they have individual members that want to come together to act collectively.”
During last year’s Mesa District 51 Board of Education board races, which saw unprecedented campaign contributions, only four candidates received single donations that would not have been allowed if the bill already were law, none of which came from the Mesa Valley Education Association nor any other small donor committee.
Now-board president Andrea Haitz and board member Angela Lema both received individual $10,000 donations from the same person, Linda Kemp of Palisade, according to their campaign finance reports filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
Will Jones accepted a $5,400 individual donation, while Nick Allan took a $3,091 contribution from a single donor.
Under the bill, political parties would not be barred from donating in nonpartisan school board elections, but they would be capped at $22,125 to a single candidate.
Both Jones and Haitz each received $3,000 donations from the Mesa County Republican Party.
Political committees, however, would be subject to the same $2,500 limit as individual donors, the same rule that applies to all other county races.
As with all elected positions, some limits can be double for candidates who accept voluntary spending limits if their opponents don’t, but only if they raise more than 10% of that spending limit.
Unlike a small donor committee, which are limited to taking donations of no more than $50 from individuals each year, a political committee is defined under state law as one that was formed by an individual or group of individuals for the sole purpose of supporting or opposing the nomination or election of one or more candidates.
They have no limit on how much they can accept in individual donations.
The bill requires a final House vote, which could come as early as Monday, before heading to the Senate.