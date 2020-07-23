Billboards have recently shown up thanking some members of the Grand Junction City Council for their service, while leaving out three others.
The ad, which has gone out on several billboards around the city including one off Colorado Highway 340 near the intersection with West Avenue, was put out by the Western Colorado Business Alliance, a 501(c)(4) pro-business organization, Chair Lois Dunn said. The billboard thanks Mayor Duke Wortmann and Council Members Phyllis Norris, Phillip Pe’a and Kraig Andrews, who Dunn said had been targeted during public comment periods at recent council meetings.
“City Council is doing the business of the city,” Dunn said. “Some remarks in the public comment period are at times abusive to some council members. So we care about the leadership in the community. That’s why we put it up to say, ‘Good job. We’re behind you.’ That’s what it’s about.”
The City Council has had extensive public comment at each of its regular meetings since early June. Many of the commenters began by asking for the council to take action on racial inequality and police reform following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by Minneapolis police.
The council also has been criticized for a lack of civility after a mid-June special meeting in which Wortmann and Pe’a rebuked Council Member Anna Stout for encouraging protesters to attend a council meeting without telling the rest of the council. In response, several members of the public asked for Wortmann and Pe’a to resign. Others who spoke in support of the council asked Stout to resign. The City Council passed a new policy on civility and council decorum as a response.
Wortmann said he was humbled by the sign and thankful that people recognized the council’s work on economic policy. He said he didn’t have control over which council members were thanked.
“Some people have recognized we’re doing a damn good job from an economic standpoint and that’s basically what we’re tasked to do as the board of directors for the city,” Wortmann said. “We are not the House of Representatives. We are not the Senate. We don’t do social programming. All we can do is try and be faithful to every community member.”
Dunn said she felt the four council members recognized on the billboard have acted in the interest of the business community during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s just to say, ‘Hey, we support you guys. We support the community and some of you council members support the values of our community more than others,’” Dunn said. “That’s all we’re saying.”
Stout, one of the three not included in the thank you message, along with Council Members Rick Taggart and Chuck McDaniel, said she was indifferent to the sign, but said she always keeps business interests in mind when making a decision as a member of City Council.
“I am a business owner and I run a business, so I absolutely keep business interests in mind as I’m making any decision,” Stout said. “I don’t think there has been any decision recently that Council Members Taggart, McDaniel and myself have somehow been against the interests of business.”
In March as the pandemic began, the council voted unanimously to allow businesses to defer sales tax payments for February. In May the council passed a $500,000 forgivable loan program to help businesses pay for some fixed costs like rent. Stout was the only vote against the program saying she worried it would give some businesses an unfair advantage over others.
Wortmann said the current situation has been a difficult one for the council. He said they are all trying to do what is best for the city and that he was grateful that was being recognized.
“It’s been tough,” Wortmann said. “It’s been a tough situation and I’m just pleased as hell that somebody would take the time and put some thank yous up and recognize that we’re trying our best every single day.”