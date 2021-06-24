Three bills signed by Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday aim to keep firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers, expand programs for victims of domestic violence and provide training for courtroom staff in dealing with such cases.
One of the measures, which had bipartisan sponsorship, allocates $15 million from the pandemic-related American Rescue Plan approved by Congress in March to help service programs for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
The bill, partly introduced by Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, is specifically aimed at helping such programs as the Domestic Abuse Program in the Colorado Department of Human Services, the Forensic Nurse Examiner Telehealth Program in the Department of Public Safety and the Victims and Witness Assistance and Law Enforcement Fund.
Among other things, the programs hold property for victims while keeping their address confidential and their homes secure when they are in hiding while dealing with pending court cases.
The programs also help victims pay certain costs, such as temporary housing, moving expenses and other basic needs.
Sponsors of the bill said that aid is particularly needed because of the pandemic, which saw a rise in domestic violence cases when couples were forced to shelter at home.
“For far too many, the COVID-19 pandemic made unsafe domestic violence situations even more dangerous,” said Rep. Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge, another sponsor of the bill.
Duran also was one of the sponsors of HB1255, which attempts to strengthen state laws when it comes to taking firearms and ammunition away from defendants who have protection orders against them approved by court judges.
The third measure improves training for court workers in dealing with victims involved in domestic violence and sexual assault cases.