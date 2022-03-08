The Colorado Senate gave final approval to a pair of bills Monday aimed at helping rural schools get more teachers.
The bills, both of which had wide bipartisan support, tweak a couple of rules that prevent retirees who are receiving benefits under the Public Employees Retirement Association from teaching again.
Instead, the measures offer them more incentives to spend at least some of their off time in classrooms rather than the golf course.
One measure, House Bill 1057, temporarily allows such retirees to work more hours beyond current limits without violating income caps for how many days they are allowed to work, but only if they take jobs as substitute teachers in regular classrooms or charter schools.
The other measure, HB1101, goes further for retirees who want to work full time as teachers, a program that already allows that but was set to expire later this year. The bill also extends that program to include school nurses and other paraprofessionals.
“We have trouble all across the state attracting teachers,” said Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, who introduced the second bill along with Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada, and Reps. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, and Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango.
“So what happens is, you have a retiree that comes into the school after being begged to come out of retirement and help out,” Sonnenberg said. “They’re still collecting their retirement, as they should, but they’re paying back into PERA with their new salary, with the new money that they are making from teaching and filling in and helping out. They’re paying in with no opportunity to recapture any of that.”
The PERA board of directors opposed both measures.
“Expanding working after retirement provisions to allow retirees to work without a reduction will increase PERA’s liabilities,” the association said of both bills. “As fiduciaries, pursuant to its funding policy, the PERA Board opposes legislation that increases liabilities or reduces contributions until PERA is fully funded.”
Lawmakers said that liability, at least under HB1101, could be as high as $26 million a year, but Zenzinger and other legislators said they thought that estimate was overestimated, saying the impact likely would be negligible to PERA’s overall solvency.
The Colorado Legislature also is considering another measure, HB1029, that calls for a one-time infusion of $303 million into PERA to make up for budget cuts legislators made before the pandemic began in 2020 because of uncertainty over how it would impact the state’s economy. The board supports that measure, which has yet to be acted on.
Zenzinger said, on average, schools had more than a nearly 18% turnover rate among school teachers last year because of the pandemic, adding that many of those positions remain unfilled.
The senator said that has led to larger class sizes in some districts, and prompted others to eliminate specialized courses altogether because they can’t find teachers who are qualified to teach certain subjects. That’s been particularly true in rural areas, she said.
“We have to close or shut down music programs because we don’t have a music educator,” said Zenzinger, who is a teacher. “The cost of living in some of these rural areas in the state, particularly in our mountain areas, further exacerbates the problem of retaining and recruiting critical staff.”
The bills already cleared the Colorado House with similar bipartisan support and now head to Gov. Jared Polis for his signature. All Western Slope lawmakers in both chambers voted in favor of both measures.