Workers who don’t believe their employers are doing enough to protect them against such things as the coronavirus now have legal protections from retaliation if they speak out, under a bill signed into law this weekend.
That measure, HB1415, was one of several signed by Gov. Jared Polis on Monday and over the weekend.
While inspired by the recent public health crisis, the new law is intended to go further in helping employees feel safe in the workplace.
“In order for Colorado to continue safely reopening, we must ensure that workers’ voices are heard,” said Sen. Robert Rodrigues, D-Denver, who introduced the bill with Sen. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, and Reps. Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial, and Leslie Herod, D-Denver.
“Businesses need to take seriously the concerns raised by their employees and not dismiss or punish those who come forward,” Rodrigues added. “This law will protect Coloradans and promote transparency and receptivity in the workplace.”
On Monday, Polis also signed into a law a bill partly introduced by Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, that ends any future use of the so-called gay panic defense, which allowed defendants, including those facing murder charges, to claim they did something illegal because they feared being accosted.
The governor also signed three measures aimed at further dealing with the state’s opioid crisis, including one new law requiring state prisons and county jails to provide at least one medication that counters opioids.
That measure, HB1017, was partly introduced by Sen. Kerry Donovan, a Vail Democrat whose district includes Delta County.
Other new opioid-related bills signed into law include SB7, which requires insurance carriers to provide opioid substance abuse treatment programs, and HB1065 that protects people who use an antagonist to help prevent an opioid overdose.
Over the weekend, Polis also vetoed two more bills from this year’s legislative session, one that would have required motorists to get brand-new license plates whenever they purchase a new vehicle.
Polis said that effectively would end the current practice of allowing vehicle owners to transfer plates from trade-ins, saving them money.
The other veto by the governor did away with a proposed new law to continue to license private investigators.