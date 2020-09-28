Bin 707 Foodbar along with the owner’s other two restaurants — Bin Burger and Taco Party — are now closed because of positive COVID-19 tests.
A sign on the Bin 707 door reads, “We are closing for the safety of our community to regroup and catch any additional transmission. We will reopen as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding.”
Also posted at the entrance was a Mesa County Public Health “COVID-19 Exposure Notification” letter. It was posted on Sept. 21.
The downtown Grand Junction restaurant posted the closing on its Facebook page: “We had a positive Covid case last Monday. We closed all three restaurants immediately. We have had several more positives since then, but despite recommendations to stay open, we acted quickly and prevented what would have become a significant outbreak.”
All three of the restaurants were recognized by the Mesa County Variance Protection Program, Mesa County Public Health and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce last month as part of its five-star rating program.
The program recognizes businesses that make efforts to protect employees and customers from COVID-19.
To receive a five-star rating, a business must be adhering to local, state and federal health orders. An auditor visits each business to assess compliance.
More of the restaurant’s Facebook post addressed its frustration with having to close.
“We have lots of challenges trying to navigate this. There is not a rule book. The rules we do follow aren’t enforced in our community, and people generally aren’t interested in business enforcing policy. Unlike the airlines however, we haven’t been given a choice. We are either open and at-risk or make up another 60-70 people in the unemployment line.
“Again this isn’t about politics. This is about people getting sick by trying to provide a service for other people, doing so because we have been given no other choice. We will reopen, maybe next week. Maybe the following. We may not make it through winter but we have no other choice than to keep pushing. We will continue to care for all of our staff, our purveyors and our community when we do reopen.
“In the meantime, wear a mask. If you are sick, stay home.”
Mesa County has had a large jump in positive COVID-19 cases over the last week.
Between Thursday and Saturday, 70 positive cases were reported. That was the largest jump in cases since the pandemic began.