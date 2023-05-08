An otherwise normal-looking grass field in Fruita was set up this week to test a new agricultural practice that, if successful, could save water, improve air quality and sequester carbon in the soil.
Local Fruita farmer and geologist Michael Lobato received two grants to conduct a field trial injecting a black sand-like substance called biochar into two hay fields donated by Colorado State University at its Fruita Research Station. Gerald Nelson, Professor Emeritus at University of Illinois, Urbana Champaign, and a member of Citizens for Clean Air, will be conducting the field trial.
Biochar is produced from plant material that has been heated to a high temperature in an anaerobic (airless) environment, Nelson said. The biochar being used in this test was produced in California from pistachio shells.
The biochar that is produced is a stable, high-carbon solid that won’t break down the way other plant waste, like compost, does. It can hold up to eight times its weight in water, Nelson said, which can help farmers reduce the use of irrigation water.
“The way the experiment will work is we’ll put the normal amount (of water) that people use where there’s no biochar. Where there’s biochar we’ll only put half as much. Then we’ll look at what happens to the grass in those fields that are with (biochar) and without,” Nelson said. “The hope is in those fields with biochar, even though they’re only getting half as much water, they’ll still produce the same amount of grass or something similar.”
In order to get the biochar into the ground, Nelson said they will use an innovative technology that is normally used to aerate golf courses and sports fields. The company DryJect uses machines that shoot high-pressure water into the ground, which bores a hole about 8 inches deep.
If the test is successful, Nelson said the idea is to build demand for biochar from the valley’s farmers and ranchers. Ultimately he said he’d like to see biochar produced locally from agricultural waste.
Kristin Winn with Citizens for Clean Air said that would improve the valley’s air quality by reducing the amount of open air agricultural burning. Rather than burning plant waste in the traditional way, it could be turned into beneficial biochar.
“We’re really interested in showing that biochar is a viable product for the Western Slope to try and cut down on the amount of burning people are doing,” Winn said. “It’s all tied together, but really our interest with Citizens for Clean Air is obviously keeping the air clean. When you burn fields you’re not doing the soil any favors and you’re not doing people or animals or anyone who has to breathe smoke any favors.”
A team will be at the Fruita Research Station on Tuesday to inject the biochar. The testing will take place over the next year, though Nelson said the biochar will remain in the soil even after they finish testing.