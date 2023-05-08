An otherwise normal-looking grass field in Fruita was set up this week to test a new agricultural practice that, if successful, could save water, improve air quality and sequester carbon in the soil.

Local Fruita farmer and geologist Michael Lobato received two grants to conduct a field trial injecting a black sand-like substance called biochar into two hay fields donated by Colorado State University at its Fruita Research Station. Gerald Nelson, Professor Emeritus at University of Illinois, Urbana Champaign, and a member of Citizens for Clean Air, will be conducting the field trial.

