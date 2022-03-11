Air quality has been a growing concern in the Grand Valley over the years.
Smoky summers have become more frequent, which is why Citizens for Clean Air (CCA) was founded in 2013. Nine years later, the organization might be onto a solution to decrease the carbon levels in the Western Slope sky.
On Thursday, CCA issued a final report on its first-year study on the effects of implementing biochar into local agriculture at the Mesa County Public Library. The result: biochar-compost combinations have the potential to increase crop productivity in the short-term with the possibility of improving resilience by retaining soil moisture and nutrients in the long-term.
Biochar also sequesters carbon for long periods of time because biochar is not easily biodegraded, reducing the carbon that’s released into the atmosphere.
Biochar is a charcoal-like material made by heating plant matter to 600 to 800 degrees in a low-oxygen or oxygen-absent environment.
“It looks a lot like charcoal and depending on what you’re using for your material, it might look like chunks of wood, but each of those little chunks has all these microscopic openings that can be filled with nutrients and moisture,” said CCA Vice President Kristin Winn. “When you take the vegetative material and you create biochar and put it back into the ground instead of burning it, you’re improving the soil health.”
To the naked eye, biochar is simply shiny, black material, but under a microscopic view, the heating causes pores to develop, exhausting everything except remaining carbon from the material. Those pores can then be used to hold healthier elements for long periods of time.
For instance, because those pores can store water, any farm that implements biochar can operate as normal without using as much water.
Lobato Farms in Fruita was one of the farms to take part in last summer’s study. Farm owner Michael Lobato said the implementation of biochar has already proven helpful.
“It was a good collaboration with Citizens for Clean Air because without them researching that, I wouldn’t have known about biochar,” Lobato said. “It’s helped my farm immensely already, even in my second year, and I only see that improving every year.... The whole idea behind biochar is instead of burning slash piles of biomass, you can use some methods to create biochar and use that in your crops rather than just burning it off.”
If materials such as field stubble, tree trimmings and yard waste can be turned into biochar in a properly operated kiln, the waste can be used to help reduce smoke pollution in the valley instead of being burned in tall, smoky piles.
The study included growing four plots of bell peppers, chili peppers, eggplants and kale at Lobato Farms. The plots included 20% biochar and compost, 10% biochar and compost, compost only and a plot with no soil amendments. The 10% biochar-compost plot proved to produce the healthiest, most valuable crops, followed by the 20% biochar-compost plot.
A $5,000 grant from the Western Colorado Community Foundation’s Dave and Mary Wood Fund allowed the study to take place.
CCA President Karen Sjoberg, Winn and guest speaker Gerald Nelson, professor emeritus at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, believe the study has been worth every penny of that grant so far, as it’s opened the door for a more sustainable future for Grand Valley agriculture and the skies above.
“Biochar is not a new concept; it’s been used for over 2,000 years, most notably in the Amazon,” Nelson said. “Here in the Grand Valley, it could provide a useful tool for our farmers and backyard gardeners, while also offering an environmentally friendly method of changing biomass waste such as tree and bush cuttings to a valuable product.”
The only potential downside of biochar could be cost — Lobato said that biochar can cost as much as $350 per cubic yard — but not much biochar is needed to see effective results, and correctly implemented biochar can be used for anywhere from 1,000 to 10,000 years after being planted.
VOLUNTEERS WANTED
Sjoberg said that CCA is powered by volunteers, with a dozen assisting in the study last summer. She’s inviting more to become involved in the second year of the study, which will last from the end of this month through the end of September.
CCA volunteer tasks include preparing plots, planting, caring for plants throughout the summer, harvesting and weighing plants, and collecting data with CCA instructions and materials. All volunteers need to bring with them is a pair of garden gloves and an interest in the project.
“It’s good for the soul as well as good for the body,” Sjoberg said. “Also, it’s an opportunity for people to learn some science and invest in a project that’s going to benefit the health and well-being of our community.”
To volunteer for the project, contact Sjoberg at 970-242-1054 or citizensforcleanairgj@gmail.com.