Clean-air activists are exploring whether vegetative material that goes up in smoke through local agricultural burning instead could be converted into a product that could be used as a soil supplement to boost agricultural production.
The nonprofit group Citizens for Clean Air is looking into what role biochar could play as a material that could be produced from local plant materials such as clippings, trimmings and post-harvest material and used as a soil supplement. Doing so also would reduce outdoor burning and associated pollution and keep some carbon out of the atmosphere.
The group’s efforts when it comes to biochar will be a topic of its 8th annual State of the Air forum, which also will be hosted by the League of Women Voters of Mesa County and will be held online at 7 p.m. Thursday.
During the second half of the event, which is free and open to the public, organizers will show the 30-minute film “Unbreathable: The Fight for Healthy Air,” which was made with support from groups including the American Lung Association and focuses in part on the first 50 years of the Clean Air Act. To join in the forum, visit LWVMESA.org or the Citizens for Clean Air Facebook page for the link to the live Zoom meeting.
Kristin Winn with Citizens for Clean Air said that group has been looking at biochar for quite a while. Biochar is a charcoal type of substance created through burning organic materials such as biomass at a temperature of at least 800 degrees in a low-oxygen environment, a process called pyrolysis.
“We put a proposal together to do some research into how biochar could be used in the valley,” Winn said.
Citizens for Clean Air subsequently received a $5,000 grant from the Dave and Mary Wood Foundation for its research.
According to Citizens for Clean Air, biochar has been used successfully for thousands of years in places such as South America.
As a soil supplement, “it really helps retain moisture and provide nutrients to plants,” Winn said.
Tom Phillips, a Citizens for Clean Air volunteer and retired chemical engineer, said that using pyrolysis to heat biomass, which typically is some kind of wood, leaves behind the structural scaffolding of the wood, making it very porous. Those pores make great habitat for soil microbes like bacteria and fungi, and they also store nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus that can benefit plants, Phillips.
Biochar also is very stable, he said.
“Half of what you put in the soil today is still going to be there a thousand years from now, so it’s potentially a way to sequester carbon as well,” he said.
One of several challenges biochar poses, however, is that while it delivers nutrients to plants in the long term, it first has to soak them up from the soil, which reduces initial crop yield. Citizens for Clean Air is looking at addressing this by mixing biochar with compost so the biochar loads with nutrients before being used as a supplement.
The group’s project involves adding different percentages of biochar to separate compost piles, tilling the resulting products, and then comparing how vegetables grow in each of the plots and also testing salt and pH levels in the soil. Citizens for Clean Air is looking for volunteers to help with the gardening part of the project.
Biochar is alkaline. While it can improve acidic soils, local soil tends to be alkaline, and Phillips said it is important not to add biochar that’s even more alkaline than the soil already is.
Said Phillips, “The purpose of the project is to demonstrate whether (biochar) works or not (locally). We’re hoping it does. It’s a great way to improve the health of soil, in theory.”
Winn said that ideally, biochar would be made on-site on local agricultural properties.
“Unfortunately it’s not quite that easy,” she said, which poses another challenge for the local project.
Winn said there are companies that make biochar, but it’s expensive, and there also would be a transportation cost. She said that while self-made biochar furnaces can be seen on-line, the concern is that they could exacerbate rather than reduce the local air pollution, lacking the pollution controls that commercial biochar processes incorporate, and that add to the expense of those processes.