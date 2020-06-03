A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including several from the Western Slope, are proposing placing a ballot measure before voters this fall to do away with the Gallagher Amendment.
That’s the 1982 voter-approved law that limited residential property taxes but simultaneously raised it for commercial property and businesses.
Under that nearly 40-year-old amendment to the Colorado Constitution, a balance between residential and nonresidential state property tax base are to maintain a constant split of 45% to 55%, respectively. Because the Gallagher Amendment also locked the commercial rate at 29%, the residential rate has dropped from 21% to 7.15% due to home values rising faster than business property.
The result is that businesses are left with the bulk of paying property taxes in Colorado, nearly four times the rate homeowners pay, the lawmakers said.
The proposed ballot measure would repeal that 29% commercial rate, and lock in the current 7.15%, allowing the Legislature to lower it in the future, but not raise it without a vote of the people.
The result would be an increase in property taxes that homeowners pay, but only as the value of their homes increase, resulting in more revenue for local governments and school districts and lessening the state’s burden to backfill money to K-12 education.
“The resolution, if passed in this session, will give voters the right to choose whether the Legislature should continue to have the authority to set the assessment rate,” said Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, a co-sponsor of the bill. “If this passes, the current assessment rate cannot be raised in the future without a vote of the people.”
Rep. Chris Hansen, D-Denver, introduced the proposed ballot measure with Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Sens. Jack Tate, R-Centennial, and Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo. Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, who also is co-sponsoring the measure, said it leaves local governments free to offer tax breaks to homeowners who could see an increase in their property tax bills.
“The Grand Junction chamber and Club 20 voted to support this effort to repeal Gallagher … so there’s very strong support, which is why Representative Rich and myself have signed onto this bill,” Soper said.
“If we don’t repeal Gallagher, we face very disruptive instability in property tax collections in rural Colorado,” Rankin added. “Counties can still protect homeowners through tailored local solutions.”
Lawmakers said the amendment was working as planned before the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights amendment was approved by voters in 1992. Up until then, local governments were able to alter their mill levies as needed to keep an affordable balance in property taxes for homeowners and businesses, but TABOR’s revenue caps made that practice unworkable.
The lawmakers said the time is now to repeal the amendments because the statewide residential assessment rate is expected to drop again, to 5.9%.
That means the state’s 178 school districts and all special districts, not to mention counties, are expected to take a major hit in reduced property tax revenues because of property valuation changes called for under the amendment, Colorado Property Tax Administrator JoAnn Groff told the Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee last month.
Groff said total reductions in school district revenues reductions statewide could be as high as $491 million. For School District 51, that could amount to about $7.3 million loss, according to Groff’s estimates. Mesa County could lose about $1.5 million, while Garfield County could see a $1.4 million drop in property tax revenues.
Gov. Jared Polis said he backs the idea, saying Gallagher hasn’t worked in some time, in part, because that statewide assessment rate is based on housing prices in the Denver-Boulder area, where home values are disproportionately higher than other parts of the state.
“(Gallagher) imposes a one-size-fits-all formula that’s based on big cities on the entire state, and it’s led to tax increases on small businesses, it’s led to lack of tax relief for Colorado families and homeowners, and it’s been fairly random on who it affects,” Polis said. “So, I’m all for, of course, making sure we protect people from unfair increases in their property taxes, but Gallagher doesn’t hit that mark. We need a more thoughtful way to do that that takes into account the regional differences in our state.”