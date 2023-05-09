A pilot program looking at how e-scooters might work in Grand Junction looked to have started this week, with a number of Bird scooters spotted around the downtown area.
Some people even posted photos of the scooters on Facebook.
A pilot program looking at how e-scooters might work in Grand Junction looked to have started this week, with a number of Bird scooters spotted around the downtown area.
Some people even posted photos of the scooters on Facebook.
The scooters were quickly removed Monday, however, as the program isn’t scheduled to start until May 16.
“Bird jumped the gun,” Grand Junction Communications and Engagement Director Sara Spaulding said.
Spaulding said the scooters were “everywhere” Monday.
Grand Junction City Council approved a pilot study in July, 2022. The pilot study was accompanied by regulations for micromobility options such as e-bikes and e-scooters.
“Micromobility isn’t just for large cities. It is a critical part of building more sustainable and livable communities, and we’re excited to bring our e-bikes and e-scooters to these new markets across North America and Australia,” said Bird CEO Shane Torchiana said in a press release announcing Bird’s new markets, which include Grand Junction. “This latest expansion represents a meaningful milestone for our company, and we look forward to serving riders in these communities with affordable, reliable, and environmentally friendly transportation options.”
The scooter roll-out will be preceded by a May 15 event in which City Council members will be able to try out the scooters.
Until then, residents wishing to use e-scooters will have to be patient, and for the ones who saw them, their eyes didn’t deceive them..
“Those scooters shouldn’t have been all over town,” Spaulding said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:08:06 AM
Sunset: 08:13:35 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:07:04 AM
Sunset: 08:14:31 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:06:03 AM
Sunset: 08:15:27 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 36%
Sunrise: 06:05:04 AM
Sunset: 08:16:23 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:04:06 AM
Sunset: 08:17:19 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 06:03:10 AM
Sunset: 08:18:14 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Mainly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 06:02:16 AM
Sunset: 08:19:09 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.