Grand Junction Media brought home two awards from the Colorado Broadcasters Association’s annual contest this week for two of its radio stations.
Angel De Anda won the Award of Excellence for his 104.7 LaJefa mid-day show.
Scott Staley and Aly Billingsley won a second place Award of Merit for their 107.3 The Outlaw Scott & Aly B morning show.
The Grand Junction Media radio stations compete in the Radio Major category that includes stations from Colorado Springs, Greeley, Fort Collins and Pueblo.
n Scott’s Automotive and Service Centers Inc. has opened a new location at 3206 E. Road in Clifton.
Scott Milan founded the company 28 years ago in Fort Collins. This is the second Western Slope location after the company established roots in Montrose last year.
The manager of the new location, called Scott’s Grand Junction Auto, is Austin Ketchum.
Scott’s provides a wide range of services from oil changes, inspections and tune ups.
Scott’s Grand Junction will be open Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
For more information, visit teamscotts.com or call (970) 609-2886.
n Duke Wortmann, relocation consultant for Mesa Moving and Storage and Mayor of Grand Junction, has been honored for his work.
He received the United Van Lines Masters Club Award at a virtual United conference last month. This is the 20th year Wortmann has qualified for the award.
According to a news release, 120 sales representatives of 6,800 qualified for the Masters Club.
“We are honored C.E. Duke Wortmann received this reputation,” Steve Elliot, CFO of Mesa Moving and Storage, said in a news release. “Duke consistently takes care of the customers and looks out for the best that can come out of every move.”
n Nuclear Care Partners, a home health service for ex-nuclear workers at 631 24 1/2 Rd Suite C, is looking to honor and help uranium and Department of Energy workers.
The Atomic Heroes Luncheon will take place Tuesday from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. at the Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, at 1100 Independent Ave. Part of this event is to celebrate their work, but it’s also to help people secure medical benefits through the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program.
For more information, visit nuclearcarepartners.com.
