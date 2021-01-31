MarillacHealth, 2333 N. Sixth St., has something sweet for you Feb. 14.
The health care provider is having its 11th annual Gifts from the Heart Valentine’s Day Fundraiser with The Baker’s Boutique, 726 24 Road.
Anyone wanting a treat for the holiday and to help the community can grab four decorated, gourmet cupcakes for $20. The theme for 2021 is Peace, Love and Cupcakes, and features four flavors and toppings:
Lovin’ Chocolate: rich chocolate cake with decadent chocolate frosting and a butterfly decoration on top
Peacecake: red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting topped with a peace sign
Feelin’ Groovy: tie-dye wedding cake with swirl buttercream frosting decorated with a beautiful butterfly
Tangerine Dream: orange cake with orange buttercream frosting
Proceeds benefit Marillac, which provides health care to about 12,000 low-and middle-income, uninsured and underinsured patients in Mesa County each year, according to a news release.
Cupcakes are limited, so you can order yours online at marillachealth.org/gifts-from-the-heart. You can order via phone by calling 970-241-0033 or 970-200-1633.
n There’s been a recent changing of the guard in Grand Junction dentistry.
Judd Chamberlain has taken over the office of Kit Haddow and moved it from 1901 N. 12th St. to 1910 N. 12th St.
“It’s been a fun transition but a challenging one, too,” Chamberlain said. “The clientele has been very understanding with the move.”
Chamberlain has been practicing in the area for about five years and is originally from Wyoming.
He has always found the field interesting and is attracted to the idea of helping people, he said. Even his grandfather was a dentist.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult to navigate, and he experienced a downswing during the holidays, but now things seem to be settling.
Chamberlain is accepting new patients, and his office is five-star certified from the Mesa County Variance Protection Program.
To schedule an appointment, you can call Chamberlain’s office at 970-245-2990
n Amanda Miller, vice president of Alpine Bank, has been given the Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) designation by the American Bankers Association, Alpine announced in a news release.
Miller, a graduate of Colorado Mesa University, is just one of 75 CTFA holders in the state, the release said.
To qualify for the award, someone needs to achieve certain experience and education standards and pass an exam. They also must agree to abide by a code of ethics, the release said.
“Amanda is the consummate professional in the Trust and Wealth Management field,” Alpine Bank Wealth Management President Tim Kenczewicz said in the release. “Everything that she does, she does with the highest level of client care and detail.”
Miller joined Alpine Bank about 13 years ago. Currently, she’s the manager for a group that provides investment management and trust services for clients whose total assets with wealth management exceed $150 million.
n Grand Junction Federal Credit Union’s (GJFCU) services have been expanded to help more people in western Colorado.
The credit union, 910 Main St., was recently approved by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) to expand its charter to serve anyone in Mesa, Delta and Garfield counties, it announced in a news release.
Previously, only those affiliates with certain employer groups or family connections to the organization could join. Now, those restrictions are gone.
“We are excited about this opportunity to serve more of our western Colorado neighbors,” said Gabriella Stockton, operations manager, in the news release. “Now that the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) has approved our Charter Expansion, we can better serve our local areas and help residents learn the benefits of belonging to a member-owned organization.”
n
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.