Palisade has recently seen a new visitor strolling around town — police and residents have spotted a black bear in recent days.
Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said police officers saw the bear early in the morning on Logan Avenue near the Palisade Pool last week and kept tabs on it until it left town. On social media, photos have been posted of a black bear spending time near the Palisade Rim Trail.
Hawkinson said it isn’t uncommon for black bears to come into town or be seen nearby. She said they will often come through the Vinelands and cross the river to get into town. She said the black bears aren’t as dangerous as grizzly bears, but that residents should be careful when they see one.
“It feels like they are coming down a little earlier this year,” Hawkinson said. “We do like to put out information. Don’t go up to it. Give it its space. Walk the other direction. They’ll wander away and go back to the wild areas.”
Black bears have made news in Palisade over the past few years. In October, 2019 Palisade High School was put into lockdown after a bear was sighted near the school.
In 2018, wildlife officers killed a bear on East Orchard Mesa that had attacked a young girl.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife estimates there are as many as 20,000 black bears in the state. They recommend hikers stay alert, be extra cautious at dawn and dusk, keep dogs leashed at all times, never feed or approach a bear, double bag any food and pack out waste.
“The majority of the time, bears are not after you, they are after food,” Area Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb said.
“Understanding bear behaviors and being aware of what steps you can take to avoid bears from approaching you is an important part of recreating responsibly in bear country. Being smart about how you store your food, using bear boxes and bear-resistant canisters, and locking your property keeps you safe and can save a bear’s life,” he said.