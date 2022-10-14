Country Jam Colorado on Thursday announced its lineup for next year’s festival, with Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean and Cody Johnson headlining the festival.
The 31st Country Jam will be held June 22-24 on the Country Jam Ranch in Mack. The three-day live music and camping event that serves as Colorado’s largest annual country music festival will once again be emceed by Caleb Lee Hutchinson, a country music singer who finished as a runner-up on “American Idol” during its 16th season in 2018.
Beyond Shelton, Aldean and Johnson serving as the festival’s headliners, the 2023 festival’s main stage will also feature acts such as Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, Whiskey Myers, Morgan Wade, Ian Munsick, Runaway June, Eddie Montgomery, Randall King, Tracy Byrd and Shane Profitt.
Shelton and Aldean have more than 50 combined No. 1 country songs in their careers.
Shelton gained notoriety for his role as a judge on the popular TV show “The Voice,” which he recently announced that he was departing.
Lynch is fairly new to country music stardom and has eight No. 1 songs. He also performed at Las Colonias Amphitheater last month.
Once again this year’s Country Jam lineup reflects some of the biggest names in the industry.
Last year’s lineup was headlined by Carrie Underwood, Toby Keith and Luke Combs.
Underwood and Keith were supposed to perform at the festival in 2020, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
What festival organizers decided for the 2021 event was make it a three-night event instead of four nights, which as the way the festival was organized before COVID. The 2023 sticks to the three-night format —Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Country Jam Colorado 2023 tickets will go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 at countryjam.com.
More information will be released at a later date about the lineup on the Next from Nashville Stage, the other stage where acts perform at Country Jam each year.