Country Jam Colorado on Thursday announced its lineup for next year’s festival, with Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean and Cody Johnson headlining the festival.

The 31st Country Jam will be held June 22-24 on the Country Jam Ranch in Mack. The three-day live music and camping event that serves as Colorado’s largest annual country music festival will once again be emceed by Caleb Lee Hutchinson, a country music singer who finished as a runner-up on “American Idol” during its 16th season in 2018.